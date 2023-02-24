Inland Pacific Ballet Presents World Premiere of LILYPADA, a New Original Musical For All Ages

Inland Pacific Ballet presents the world premiere of LilYpada, a new original musical for all ages, combining musical theater and ballet, a journey in song that has a connection to Rancho Cucamonga, with two magical performances on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

Change is in the air when young Liya learns her mother is planning to move them from New York City back to her hometown of Rancho Cucamonga. Her Grammy and Grandpa are excited, but Liya doesn't want to leave all her friends at the Performing Arts School she has been attending. She looks for guidance from her father, but he only gives her a mysterious message about a secret garden.

Falling asleep and dreaming, Liya is transported and lost in an imaginary land inhabited by the Lilypas, beautiful giant dancing butterflies. Ruled by Queen Lilypas, Liya is offered help to get home and introduced to a cadre of comical characters who will keep her safe from the OooAaas and Bat Faith. With help from Libelle, Jack the Turtle, Thorn the Twisted Beetle, Sir Snobby Snail, the Lilypas and others, Liya must go on a quest to find her way home. Along the way, she learns to fly with joy - overcoming her fears and learning to believe in herself while respecting the differences in others.

According to Zaylin Cano, LilYpada Director, "The story of LilYpada originated in 2015 with only a few scenes and characters during our IPB Academy Summer Intensive, and we continued to develop the story over the past 7 years. It is a completely original story with all original music. The 66 talented members of the cast are so excited to be involved. The music is outstanding with memorable melodies and rich harmonies. The story has depth and is one that adults and kids will relate to, and we think the audience will have a great time too."

LilYpada features a cast of 66 talented performers including Musical Theater Guest Artists Debbie Prutsman (well-known diva in the musical theater world) and Jonathan Sharp (appeared in the original Broadway casts of The Red Shoes, Carousel, The Rocky Horror Show Live, The Dance of the Vampires, and Fiddler on the Roof), Inland Pacific Ballet Company, IPB Academy Apprentices/Trainees, IPB Academy Musical Theater Troupe and Students, 10-member Citrus Singers Ensemble, and Live music by a 10-piece musical ensemble. Original music, book, and lyrics by Hugues-Jocelyn Cano; directed by IPB Executive Director Zaylin Cano; Marius Beltran is the Music Director; Choreographed by Zaylin Cano, Joshua Collins, Brandon J, and Michael Milligan; Scenic Design by Daniel C. Nyiri and Robert Wollenzier; and Lighting Design by Stephen Yarbrough.

"The show is similar to the Wizard of Oz in that it has human characters that are also represented in the imaginary land of LilYpada such as a Jack the Turtle, Sir Snobby Snail and Libelle, a dragonfly. Each of these creature characters represents a virtue that is shared with the main character Liya, and each is presented through a signature style of music. The idea to use different musical genres such as blues, jazz, samba, hip-hop, bluegrass and other styles of music came naturally as we developed the characters," exclaims Hugues-Jocelyn Cano.

Lewis Family Playhouse is located at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739. For reservations and information, including up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols, call (877) 858-8422 or go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226845®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cityofrc.us%2Fnews%2Flilypada-new-original-musical?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.