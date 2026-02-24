Independent Opera Company to Stage DIE KLUGE by Carl Orff in North Hollywood

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Independent Opera Company continues its 14th season with Die Kluge, an opera by 20th century German composer Carl Orff, best known for his popular masterpiece Carmina Burana.

The opera Die Kluge (The Wise Woman) was written by Orff in 1942. The composer worked on the production in Munich. This opera is based on the fairy tale The Clever Peasant Girl by the famous Brothers Grimm. It should be noted that Orff thoroughly reworked this story and wrote the libretto for his opera himself.

During his work on the opera, Orff repeatedly referred to a collection of old German proverbs and sayings. Incidentally, one of the main characters' lines (which is heard in the finale of the opera), stating that lovers are never clever, was taken by Orff from folk proverbs.

The story of the pompous monarch and the wise peasant girl can appeal to both children and adults. The music is lively and befitting the style of the composer, who gave us Carmina Burana.

Independent Opera Company will be performing Die Kluge in English with piano accompaniment. The production will be fully staged and costumed.

Two performances only on Friday March 20th and Saturday March 21st at 8:00 pm at The Lindley Theater 11006 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Tickets available at https://www.independentoperacompany.org/.

ABOUT THE SHOW

A poor peasant's honest mistake lands him in the dungeon-just as his clever daughter predicted. When her sharp wit saves her life in a battle of riddles, she rises from poverty to the throne. But when the new queen outsmarts the king himself, banishment follows... with one last trick up her sleeve. Carl Orff's Die Kluge is a witty Grimm fairy tale brought to life with driving rhythms, earthy humor, and theatrical sparkle-where cleverness wins the crown, and love has the final laugh.

CAST

Elise Walters | The Clever Maiden

Omar Alejandro Rodriguez | The King

Michael Payne | The Peasant

Kirk Garner | The Donkey Owner

Jamie Sanderson | The Mule Owner

Ethan Miller | The Jailer

Chandler Cummings | First Vagabond

Britta Sterling | Second Vagabond

Kristin McGinnis | Third Vagabond

CREATIVE TEAM

Galina Barskaya | Music/Artistic Director

Rae Shrum | Stage Director

Liza Barskaya | Production Manager

Salette Corpuz | Costumer