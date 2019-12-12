Impro Theatre Presents WINTERFEST

The award-winning Impro Theatre kicks off 2020 with "WINTERFEST," its 4th annual international improv festival, January 6-12, 2020. This year's "WINTERFEST" expands to 7 days with nearly 3 dozen events celebrating the art of narrative improvisation around the world. "WINTERFEST" takes place at the intimate Impro Studio, located in the heart of Los Feliz, CA.

"WINTERFEST" is a 7-day live performance festival showcasing some of the best genre and narrative improv talent from the U.S. and around the world. It features 19 different shows, 13 specialized improv workshops for all ages and levels, and over 75 international performers. Highlights include performances and workshops from acclaimed improvisational companies Det Andre Teatret, direct from Oslo, Norway, and Ratas de Dos Patas, Chicago's newest Latinx female sensation! Impro Theatre's Main Company will also perform their rarely seen acclaimed show Dorothy Parker UnScripted. The complete "WINTERFEST" schedule can be found at http://improtheatre.com/winterfest/ .

FEATURED COMPANIES

Impro TheatreImpro Theatre has garnered national attention with their unique acclaimed brand of improvised theatre and loyal following. The Los Angeles Times says, "Impro Theatre has evolved into a powerhouse improvisational company in full-length shows that are off-the-cuff and consistently hilarious. An indigenous Los Angeles treasure, the company should be seen - and reseen!" In Southern California, Impro has performed sold-out shows at South Coast Repertory, The Broad Stage, The Pasadena Playhouse, North Coast Repertory, Garry Marshall Theatre, and many more. Venues around the world include the John Anson Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago, Evans Auditorium at Texas State University, The Melbourne Fringe in Australia and Theatre Adyar in Paris. Impro has received multiple Ovation Recommended honors in Los Angeles and Critics' Picks everywhere they perform. They also manage the Impro Theatre School, which teaches the company's unique approach to improvisational theatre to students of all levels, and they present a full slate of improvised programming at the Impro Studio in Los Angeles. More information can be found at www.ImproTheatre.com .

Det Andre Teatret

Based in Oslo, Norway, Det Andre Teatret is Norway's first and largest independent improv / fringe- theatre. Their focus on combining improvisation, storytelling and theatricality, as well as their playful risk-loving attitude have earned them an outstanding international reputation for excellence and innovation. During "WINTERFEST," Det Andre Teatret will offer 2 performances and conduct 3 different workshops.

Ratas de Dos Patas

Hailing from Chicago, Ratas de Dos Patas is a collective of four women who have taken the Chicago improv scene by storm. They were nominated for Outstanding Improv Ensemble by the Alliance of Latinx Theatre Artists, and have performed in the Melanin Festival at Second City, at Steppenwolf's Lookout Series and at the Annoyance Theatre, among many other places in Chicago. They curate many of their shows to feature people-of-color, LGBTQ and differently-abled performers. During "WINTERFEST," Ratas de Dos Patas will offer 2 performances and conduct 2 different workshops.

"WINTERFEST" takes place from January 6 to 12, 2020. Most performances start at $10 or $15, and workshops start at $50. Tickets and the complete schedule of performances and workshops are at http://improtheatre.com/winterfest/ . The Impro Studio is located at 1727 N. Vermont Ave., #208, Los Angeles, CA 90027, in the heart of Los Feliz Village. Impro Theatre's "WINTERFEST" is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You