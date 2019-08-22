Immersive Outdoor Concert To Engage Communities In A Journey Of Connection

'Intrinsic Strings' - A site-specific immersive concert experience will take place on August 24th, 2019 between 6-7.30pm at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City. The free event is a concert about community and connection in urban life.

Featuring music by LA-based contemporary film and video game composers; Jeff Rona, Penka Kouneva, Drum & Lace, Emer Kinsella, Allyson Newman and Damir Price; performers will present an evening of introspection with their work and collective insight into how music can act as a vehicle to unite people and create community in large metropolitan areas.

The collective coming together and disbanding of musicians shows the ever changing landscape of our community, the coming and going of people in the city and how each encounter can influence and transform us as we go about our daily lives and deal with our own internal struggles. Offering insight into the lives and diverse emotions of people in the city, the concert aims to provide a space for appreciation and understanding of the challenges we each face and encourage people to embrace those obstacles together.

Event attendees will traverse one of the three paths to the top of the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook and main concert area: a 0.7 mile, 282 step staircase; a 1.25 mile switchback trail; or a short drive along the overlook's perimeter. Musicians comprised of instrumental string players and select unique instruments will be spread throughout the top of the overlook creating a "musical trail"of emotion. Organizers have partnered with Vresh, a 360° social media company, to integrate 360 degree visuals containing story concepts of how individuals engage with the city of Los Angeles, creating a "trail of stories".

Developed by Emer Kinsella of Emersion Music, Intrinsic Strings aims to bring awareness to internalized fear and isolation by encouraging Angelenos to find support and solidarity with one another by embracing and conquering the climb together.

"The concert will provide a place to re-connect with oneself, the environment and community. Cultivating an awareness and insight into the diverse daily lives and emotions of others in the city, music is the translucent thread that acknowledges and connects all these aspects," says concert curator, Emer Kinsella. "My hope is that this concert will be the first of many to connect people in the city through music."

Sponsors of the performance include BMI, VER-PRG, VRESH and YALLA Mediterranean

Come together, take in the view and allow the overlook to offer an overview on life with new and transforming perspectives for a better understanding of ourselves and one another.

For more information follow Intrinsic Strings on social media @intrinsicstrings and Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intrinsic-strings-on-the-culver-stairs-tickets-65589468867?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete





