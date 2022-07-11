Idyllwild Arts Hires LA-Based Fashion Designer

Iconic arts school, Idyllwild Arts announces the hiring of LA-based fashion designer Kentaro Kameyama as the Chair of Idyllwild Arts Academy's Fashion Design Department. The position commences this fall and the winner of season 16's Project Runway, Kentaro Kameyama, will be living between West Hollywood and Idyllwild so he can teach his classes in person.

In his new role, Kentaro is determined to help foster the next generation of fashion talent. According to Abbie Bosworth, Chair of InterArts and Fashion at Idyllwild Arts, "Kentaro was chosen for the position of fashion chair because of his conviction that he can inspire young people in their journey to success in the fashion industry. When searching for a fashion chair she felt that they needed someone with an understanding of more avant-garde or conceptual fashion to balance the already practical and industry-savvy fashion faculty".

Idyllwild Arts fashion alum include Quoi Alexander - who's had experience with Chanel, Sonia Rykiel, and Alexander McQueen before he started his own label - as well as stylist turned designer, Paul Burgo, from Factory New York and Joshua Mann, currently the Senior Design Director at Michael Kors.

Kentaro's decision to teach at a high school - even one as renowned as Idyllwild Arts Academy - would not have been anticipated by other members of fashion's 'in' crowd but Kentaro states: "I'm not interested in the idea that people have about a fashion designer's cool lifestyle. I want to inspire young people, like my teachers inspired me. You know, I hold several degrees and certificates, so I've had the good luck to be inspired by many teachers!"

Kentaro recently showcased his new swimwear collection at Los Angeles Swim Week and is showing at Idaho Fashion Week. He will soon appear on two upcoming, fashion-focused TV shows, House of Eleven Fashion Show on TLC and the other, which will air on Amazon, sees Kentaro working with the first transgender model agency in the U.S.

Nestled within 205 acres of pristine pine forest located in the renowned arts village of Idyllwild in Southern California's San Jacinto Mountains, Idyllwild Arts is the most dynamic arts community in the nation. Founded as a respite for creators to come together from around the world, our international and multicultural community is home to a boarding arts high school of over 250 students from 30 countries, a vibrant summer arts program, and year-round programming for artists of all ages and experience levels through camps, workshops, and online courses. As a creative collective, Idyllwild Arts changes lives through the transformative power of art by promoting intercultural understanding and peace while re-envisioning the artist's responsibility to society. Learn more at idyllwildarts.org.