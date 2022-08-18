IT'S WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED Joins All Star Lineup At 14th Annual Burbank International Film Festival

ITS WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED, a short film directed by Nate Trinrud, has joined the select group of films competing at the 14th Annual Burbank International Film Festival September 8th - 11th at the AMC Theaters in Burbank.

The contemporary dramedy centers around Maggie (Marie Semla), who welcomes four of her oldest friends back home after the unexpected death of one of their circle. She convinces them to fulfill a childhood pact to destroy all evidence of their friend's most embarrassing secrets. Their plan proves less than fool proof when long-buried resentments begin to rise, and the group realizes Maggie is dealing with more than the loss of a friend.

Semla also wrote the original pilot script; Desiree Staples (who also served as Executive Producer), Kimia Behpoornia, Suzanne Turner, Lindsay Chambers and Chris Lee round out the ensemble cast.

Desiree Staples is an actress, producer, and filmmaker experienced in short-form, episodic, and feature film content. CIRCUS PERSON, produced by Staples, and Severance's Britt Lower's directorial debut, was a Tribeca NOW 2020 showcase selection, the Winner of Best of Festival Top achievement at Catalyst Content, and an Audience Choice Award top pick at the Nashville Film Festival. Her dramedy pilot IT'S WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED was also a selection in the 2021 Tribeca Creators Market and winner of "Best Ensemble Cast" at the Catalyst Film Festival. She also produced Sam Fox's short experimental film BAD ACID that just premiered at Fantasia Film festival 2022.

Staples produced and acted in TAKE ME TO TARZANA, distributed by Gravitas Ventures, starring Jonathan Bennett and Samantha Robinson, which was a Gold Remi Winner at Worldfest Houston. Her comedy pilot, THE INFLUENCERS, which she co-created, starred in, and produced, has screened at over 25 festivals around the world. Most recently, Staples served as Executive Producer on the upcoming feature film, MY DIVORCE PARTY, in which she stars opposite Rumer Willis. It is currently in post-production. Staples acts in the upcoming dramatic film SCRAP (Deauville Film Festival) and can be seen in co-star and guest star roles in multiple network television shows including IMMIGRANT (HULU Limited Series), and IN THE CUT (Bounce TV).

It's What She Would Have Wanted" will screen on Thursday, September 8th at 9PM, as part of the Comedy Shorts Block 1, in Theater 7 at the AMC Burbank, 125 E Palm Ave, Burbank, CA 91502. Ticket information can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192166®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.itsmyseat.com%2Fbiff%2Fopening-night-thu-sept-8.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Founded in 2009, the Burbank International Film Festival's mission is to promote and support inclusive and culturally-diverse perspectives and content. With constantly changing technology, it brings new opportunities to tell unique stories, honor independent filmmakers and to provide a platform for appreciative and informed discussion of their work. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film, to create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. BIFF sets a standard for excellence and recognizes the important work of emerging talent to not only provide a gateway to expand their careers in the entertainment industry, but to help filmmakers with funding and distribution for their cinematic art.