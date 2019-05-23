INVITATION TO LOVEâ€¦AND DEATH Premieres At The HFF19

Dark, biting ensemble comedy, Invitation To Love...and Death, written, directed and produced by TJ O'Brien, introduces us to the wild and wacky world of the hit reality show Invitation to Love-an unlikely cross between The Bachelor and American Idol. Invitation To Love...and Death opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 9th at McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles CA 90038.

In Invitation to Love...and Death male and female "Love Guests" participate in talent competitions to remain in the running to win a proposal from the bisexual "Love Host". Suddenly, on the night of the singing competition, it starts being targeted by a serial killer...and one by one, contestants and crew find themselves dying for love...literally! Can love survive? Will ANYONE survive? And whodunit?

While this is the world premiere of the show in its entirety, portions of Invitation to Love...and Death were staged as a serialized entry in the 2016-17 season of Serial Killers at Sacred Fools, and it made the final eight of the season playoffs.

McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6PM (Preview)

Friday, June 14, 2019 at 8:30PM

Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 5PM

Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10PM

Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3PM

Running time: 75 min - Suitable for 18+.

TICKETS - $12.00 - hff19.org/5830

Written, directed and produced by TJ O'Brien. Fight Choreography by Marc Antonio Pritchett. Starring Laura Bohlin, Eileen Chase, Kristen Egermeier*, James Hawthorn, Jon Eric Hoffman, Colin Thomas Jennings*, Missy Mannila, TJ O'Brien, Ryan Stathos, Glenda Suggs, Peter Tullio, and Colin Willkie. (An Equity Approved Showcase, actors indicated with * appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)





