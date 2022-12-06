INTO THE WOODS Broadway Production is Coming to the Ahmanson Summer 2023

The Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning triumph, "Into the Woods," will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from June 27 to July 30, 2023 with an opening night scheduled for June 29, 2023. Tickets will be available to the public March 1, 2023.

"Into the Woods," which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The company will also include - direct from Broadway - Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

"Center Theatre Group has long had a deep connection to Stephen Sondheim and his mesmerizing work. Bringing the highly acclaimed new Broadway revival of 'Into the Woods' to the Ahmanson Theatre is not only one way that we can continue to honor his legacy, but also an opportunity to revisit and discover this enchanting musical," shared Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker. "We are thrilled to once again show why Sondheim is one of the most prolific and acclaimed composers, lyricists, and theatremakers of all time. I can't wait for his beloved music to fill our theatre and lift our hearts once again."

"Into the Woods" first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. Following a sold-out New York City Center Encores! run in May 2022, the production transferred to Broadway as a limited engagement beginning July 2022, marking its first time on Broadway in 20 years. Following tremendous critical acclaim and audience demand, it was extended twice and will conclude its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.

The "Into the Woods" creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

"Into the Woods" is produced on Broadway by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Tickets for "Into the Woods" are on single ticket sale March 1, 2023 and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Tickets can be purchased prior to March 1 as part of a Center Theatre Group subscription at CenterTheatreGroup.org/SeasonTickets or Subscriptions at 213.972.4444. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Montego Glover

(Witch). Tony Award nominee, two-time Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics' Circle Award winner and honoree, and Drama League Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include "Memphis" (Tony nominee, Drama Desk, OCC winner), "Les Misérables," "It Shoulda Been You," "The Color Purple," "Hamilton" (Chicago company). Off-Broadway: "The Royale" (Lincoln Center Theater, Drama Desk Award), "All the Natalie Portmans" (MCC, OCC Honor). Television/film: "Inventing Anna," "Evil," "The Blacklist," "Bull," "Black Box," "The Following," "Hostages," "Smash," "The Good Wife," "White Collar," "Golden Boy," "Law & Order," "Made in Jersey" and Alone (indie). As a voiceover artist, Ms. Glover enjoys numerous commercial campaigns and scripted projects in animation, gaming, tele-vision, film and narration. Most recently, "The Montego Glover Exhibition" opened at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center & African American Museum in Montego's hometown of Chattanooga, TN. Upcoming: a new highly anticipated animated series with Netflix. @MontegoGlover MontegoGlover.com

Stephanie J. Block

(Baker's Wife) Broadway: "The Cher Show" (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award winner), "Falsettos" (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), "Anything Goes," "9 to 5: The Musical" (Drama Desk nomination), "The Pirate Queen," "The Boy From Oz," "Wicked." Off-Broadway: "Brigadoon" (Encores); "Little Miss Sunshine" (Drama Desk nomination); "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark" (Drama Desk nomination). Film and television: "iMorcecai," "Bluff City Law," Rise, "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live From Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. She currently co-hosts and co-produces "Stages Podcast" with Marylee Fairbanks and can be accessed wherever you get your podcasts. Twitter and Instagram: @stephaniejblock

Sebastian Arcelus

(Baker) returns to Broadway after most recently portraying Jay Whitman on the long-running CBS hit series "Madam Secretary." He is also known for his memorable turn as Lucas Goodwin on the critically acclaimed Netflix original series "House of Cards." Broadway: "A Time To Kill," "Elf," "Jersey Boys," "Wicked," "Rent" and "Good Vibrations." Off-Broadway: "Happiness" (Lincoln Center Theater), "The Blue Flower" (Second Stage) and "Where's Charley?" (Encores! at City Center). Television: "The Deuce," "The Leftovers," "FBI," "Bull" and "Person of Interest." Film: "Split," "Ted 2," "The Best of Me and The Last Day of August."

Gavin Creel

(Cinderella's Prince/Wolf). Upcoming: "Walk on Through;" "Confessions of a Museum Novice" (book, music and lyrics, originally commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.) Broadway: "Hello, Dolly!" (Tony Award); "Hair" (Tony nomination); "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (Tony nomination); "Waitress;" "The Book of Mormon;" "She Loves Me;" "La Cage aux Folles." West End: "The Book of Mormon" (Olivier Award), "Hair," "Waitress," "Mary Poppins." Television: PBS "Stars on Stage," "American Horror Stories," "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime." Original recordings: "GOODTIMENATION," "Quiet," "Get Out." Graduate: University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. Gavin is a Hermitage Artist Writing Fellow and "Walk on Through" was selected for development at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2022 National Musical Theatre Conference.

Cole Thompson

(Jack) made his Broadway debut in "Into the Woods." Readings/workshops: "Bliss" (dir. Sheryl Kaller). Regional: Weston Playhouse, Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

Katy Geraghty

(Little Red Ridinghood) Broadway: "Groundhog Day" (original Broadway cast). Favorite theatre credits: "& Juliet" (pre-Broadway Toronto run), "Bliss" (world premiere at 5th Ave), "Hairspray," "Shrek the Musical" and "Into the Woods."

David Patrick Kelly

(The Narrator). Broadway: "Into the Woods," "Thérèse Raquin," "Uncle Vanya," "Once," "Twelfth Night," "The Government Inspector," "Working." Select Off-Broadway: "Miss You Like Hell," "Everybody," "When I Come to Die," "Ghosts," "Kit Marlowe," "Lobster Alice." Television: "Ray Donovan," "Twin Peaks," "Succession," "Free the Beast," "The Blacklist," "Gossip Girl" and others.

Nancy Opel

(Cinderella's Stepmother). Broadway: "A Christmas Carol" Broadway (SF co.), "Wicked," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Honeymoon in Vegas," "Cinderella," "Memphis," "Gypsy," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Urinetown," "Triumph of Love," "Anything Goes," "Sunday in the Park With George," "Evita" and others. Off-Broadway: "Curvy Widow," "Toxic Avenger," "My Deah," "Polish Joke," "Mere Mortals," "All in the Timing." National tour: "The Drowsy Chaperone." Television: "The Big C," multiple "Law & Order." Julliard School, drama division. nancyopel.com

Aymee Garcia

(Jack's Mother). Broadway: "Into the Woods," "Shrek the Musical" (Mama Bear), "Les Misérables" (Madame Thénardier) and "Avenue Q" (u/s). National tour: "Cinderella the Musical" (Charlotte). Television and film: "Fraggle Rock," "Back to the Rock" (Marjory the Trash Heap/Ma Gorg, "Sesame Street" (Rose, Abuela).

Ta'Nika Gibson

(Lucinda). Recently recurring as Debbie Allen in HBO's "Winning Time." Broadway: "Ain't Too Proud" (Diana Ross), "Oklahoma!" (Laurey), "Dreamgirls" (Lorell), "The Wiz" (Dorothy), "Aida" (Aida). Television: "Bull" (CBS), "Iron Fist" (Netflix).

Brooke Ishibashi

(Florinda). Broadway debut with "Into the Woods." Originated/developed "Cambodian Rock Band" (South Coast Repertory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse). Former Actor's Equity Association national councilor; Fair Wage Onstage core member; NYCLU ambassador; Be An #ArtsHero/Arts Workers United co-founder. Arts and culture contributes over $919 billion to the U.S. economy, employing over 5.2 million arts works. BeAnArtsHero.com

Kennedy Kanagawa

(Milky White). Broadway debut with "Into the Woods." Recent credits: "Gold Mountain" (Utah Shakespeare Festival), "Adventurephile" (Keen Company), "Saturday Night" (Second Stage), "The Good Swimmer" (BAM), "Lolita, My Love" (NYTW Next Door), "Last Ship to Proxima Centauri" (Portland Stage), "Eastbound" (Village Theatre). All my love to my tribe. kennedykanagawa.com

Jim Stanek

(Steward) Broadway: "Fun Home," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," "The Story of My Life," "Lestat," "Little Women," "The Rivals," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Indiscretions." Off-Broadway includes "An Enchanted April," "Goldstein," "Freud's Last Session," "Jacques Brel...," "Frankenstein." Film: "Bella;" "Borough of Kings." Television: "Blue Bloods," "Mr. Robot," "The Good Wife." Cast recordings pending: #ReleaseLestat. Education: CMU. Teacher: AMDA-NY. @staneknyc

Alysia Velez

(Rapunzel) made her Broadway debut as Rapunzel in "Into the Woods." She previously starred in TikTok's musical, "For You, Paige" and had her opera debut with Magic City Opera (Sand Man and Dew Fairy) in "Hansel and Gretel." Alysia earned her BM from Manhattan School of Music.

Stephen Sondheim

(Music & Lyrics) wrote music and lyrics for "Saturday Night," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" "Anyone Can Whistle," "Company" "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "The Frogs," "Pacific Overtures," "Sweeney Todd," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Sunday in the Park With George," "Assassins," "Passion" and "Road Show." He wrote the lyrics for "West Side Story," "Gypsy" and "Do I Hear a Waltz?" and additional lyrics for "Candide." He composed music of "Evening Primrose" (television) and the films "Stavisky," "Reds" and "Dick Tracy." His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published into two volumes: "Finishing the Hat" and "Look I made a Hat." In 2010, Broadway's Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed in his honor.

James Lapine

(Book, Originally Directed) also worked with Stephen Sondheim on "Sunday in the Park With George" and "Passion." He conceived and directed the musical review "Sondheim on Sondeim." With William Finn he created "Falsettos," "Little Miss Sunshine" and directed Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Other Broadway credits include his play based on Moss Hart's memoir "Act One" and "Flying Over Sunset." He has written plays "Table Settings," "Twelve Dreams," "The Moment when "Fran's Bed" and "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing." Lapine has been the recipient of three Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize, SDC's Mr. Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. His book "Putting it Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George" made The New York Times bestseller list.

Lear deBessonet

(Director) most recently directed "Into the Woods" for Encores!, "Annie Live!" for NBC, and "Hercules" (Disney Theatrical/Public Works). She is the artistic director of Encores! at New York City Center, and previously founded the acclaimed Public Works program at The Public Theater. She served as resident director at The Public for eight seasons. Her directing work has received an Obie Award, Lortel Award, Lilly Award, and multiple Drama Desk nominations.

Rob Berman

(Music Supervisor). In 15 years as music director of Encores! at New York City Center, Rob conducted over 35 shows culminating with this production of "Into the Woods." Broadway music supervision and conducting includes "Bright Star," "Dames at Sea;" "Finian's Rainbow;" "White Christmas;" "The Pajama Game;" "The Apple Tree;" "Wonderful Town;" and "Promises, Promises." Winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction and six-time nominee for The Kennedy Center Honors on CBS.

Lorin Latarro

(Choreographer). Broadway's "Waitress," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" with Janet McTeer/Liev Schreiber, "Waiting for Godot" with Ian McKellen/Patrick Stuart, "Merrily We Roll Along" (Roundabout), "La Traviata" (Met Opera), "Chess" (Kennedy Center), "21 Chump Street" (BAM), "Twelfth Night" (The Public). Immersive: "Queen of the Night." Lorin directed Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City" (Daryl Roth Theatre, NY Times Critic's Pick), "#DateMe" (Westside Theatre), David Foster and Kat McPhee show. For Encores!: "Assassins;" "God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater;" "Fanny." BFA from The Julliard School, directing MA from NYU.