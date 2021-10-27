Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INFOCUS: MIDDLE EASTERN, ARAB & DUTCH CINEMA Begins This December

pixeltracker

The weekend will showcase an international lineup of films by talented emerging filmmakers across three short film programs.

Oct. 27, 2021  

INFOCUS: MIDDLE EASTERN, ARAB & DUTCH CINEMA Begins This December

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with presenting partners the Arab Film and Media Institute and Dutch Culture USA co-host a virtual edition of the annual NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Film Festival InFocus: Middle Eastern, Arab & Dutch Cinema program.

The weekend will showcase an international lineup of films by talented emerging filmmakers across three short film programs, as well as writer-director Susan Youssef feature narrative Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf. This event will include virtual screenings, filmmaker Q&A's and industry panels.

The weekend will feature a lineup of stand-out films by emerging talent, with filmmakers and stories from the Netherlands, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, France, Belgium, Canada and the United States.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/december-11th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-middle-eastern-cinema-arab-dutch-cinema/.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Charm Keychain
Book of Mormon Charm Keychain
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Come From Away Screeched In Shot Glass
Come From Away Screeched In Shot Glass

More Hot Stories For You

  • CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG to be Presented in Jerusalem
  • Institute Of Fine Arts In Mosul Starts Film Department Supported By NTGent & Unesco
  • LOVE AND PANDEMIC Comes To Cameri Theatre Tomorrow
  • Premiere of the Unpublished Recitals of 16 Pianists Not Admitted to the 2nd Stage of The 16th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition