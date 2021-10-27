INFOCUS: MIDDLE EASTERN, ARAB & DUTCH CINEMA Begins This December

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with presenting partners the Arab Film and Media Institute and Dutch Culture USA co-host a virtual edition of the annual NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Film Festival InFocus: Middle Eastern, Arab & Dutch Cinema program.

The weekend will showcase an international lineup of films by talented emerging filmmakers across three short film programs, as well as writer-director Susan Youssef feature narrative Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf. This event will include virtual screenings, filmmaker Q&A's and industry panels.

The weekend will feature a lineup of stand-out films by emerging talent, with filmmakers and stories from the Netherlands, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, France, Belgium, Canada and the United States.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/december-11th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-middle-eastern-cinema-arab-dutch-cinema/.