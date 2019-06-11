INFINITE FLOYD - A PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE Announced At Grove Theatre

Jun. 11, 2019  

Infinite Floyd - A Pink Floyd Experience returns to The Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 7th at 8 pm. Performing live in the show as "Pink Floyd" is Hammer's Inc., one of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands in the world. Hammer's Inc is based in the Inland Empire.

In 2018, Infinite Floyd - A Pink Floyd Experience debuted their rendition of 'The Wall' at The Grove. In September, they will bring it back in a theater spectacular of balloon sculptures, moving lights and a 10 foot iconic wall to complete this immersive experience as a tribute to one of the greatest Rock-Operas in music History!

Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CREEDENCE RELIVED - TRIBUTE TO CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Come To Grove Theatre
  • INFINITE FLOYD - A PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE Announced At Grove Theatre
  • MADONNA VS THE GO-GO'S, A Musical Showdown Opens September 6
  • The Grove Theatre Presents Disney's FROZEN JR.
  • Viola Davis, Lillias White, Condola Rashad And More To Receive NAACP Theatre Awards
  • Single Tickets Now On Sale For A Noise Within's 2019-2020 Season

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup