INFINITE FLOYD - A PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE Announced At Grove Theatre

Infinite Floyd - A Pink Floyd Experience returns to The Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 7th at 8 pm. Performing live in the show as "Pink Floyd" is Hammer's Inc., one of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands in the world. Hammer's Inc is based in the Inland Empire.

In 2018, Infinite Floyd - A Pink Floyd Experience debuted their rendition of 'The Wall' at The Grove. In September, they will bring it back in a theater spectacular of balloon sculptures, moving lights and a 10 foot iconic wall to complete this immersive experience as a tribute to one of the greatest Rock-Operas in music History!

Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You