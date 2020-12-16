IN DEVELOPMENT: ICEBOY! Starring Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Adam DeVine and Laura Bell Bundy Launches Today

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the launch today of In Development: Iceboy! on PlayhouseLive. This work gives an insiders' look at an unproduced theatrical work as it is introduced to the world for the first time. Join Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Adam DeVine and Laura Bell Bundy as they perform 4 new songs and give a rare early look at Iceboy!, a new musical by Mark Hollmann, Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss. This preview of Iceboy! is directed by Kevin Chamberlain with musical accompaniment by Jesse Vargas.

From the co-creators of the Broadway hits The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Urinetown: The Musical. Iceboy! tells the absolutely untrue story of a 10,000-year-old Neanderthal who's discovered frozen in the Arctic, brought to New York, and adopted by Vera Vimm (Mullally), the biggest Broadway star of 1938. But once thawed, Iceboy (DeVine) becomes an acting sensation whose talents threaten to upstage the once mighty Vera. It's All About Eve if only Eve were a caveman.

In Development: Iceboy! is available to view for free on PlayhouseLive. Once you create your free account at www.playhouselive.org , Iceboy! can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning is available in both English and Spanish.Other PlayhouseLive programming highlights include:

Poet, performance artist and professor Javon Johnson in Still., a timely one-man performance about the complexities of the Black experience, commissioned by Pasadena Playhouse and kept online by popular demand. Still. can be rented for $19.99.

Holiday on Strings by Bob Baker Marionette Theater is a holiday tradition for audiences of all ages. This joyful family feature can be viewed for $14.99.

In second episode of Intermission with Hashtag Booked, hosts LaNisa Frederick and Danielle Pinnock take an intermission with Jeff Perry ("Scandal") to talk about his distinguished career in front of the camera and his roots in the theatre. Jeff will recount the beginnings of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and share some insider stories about his time with Laurie Metcalf, John Malkovich, and more. Intermission with Hashtag booked is available for free to the public.



Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at www.playhouselive.org.