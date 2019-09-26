(IM)PERFEKT - The Award Winning Solo Show Comes To Santa Monica Playhouse

Actress Jannica Olin was the stereotypical blonde blue eyed Swede. Her long hair had always been a big part of her identity. Until suddenly, she lost it all.

In her one woman show, (IM)PERFEKT, Jannica takes us on a journey of exploring and uncovering that which we think we are, have to be and maybe, ultimately aren't. The story centers around Olin's loss of hair to Alopecia; an auto immune condition with "no known cause or cure". The story is told with heart and humor, of not only losing that which many women heavily identify with, but we get to uncover the many limiting beliefs we hold around beauty and perfection and where they come from. It is a story of discovering your true power and what's possible when we choose to embrace ourselves fully.

(IM)PERFEKT had its world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2019 to sold out houses and took home the Producers' Encore Award. Jannica was also nominated by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival for the Diverse Diva Award as well as having received an Honorable Mention by Tvolution and being awarded the Critics' Choice award by Better Lemons.

Olin, a Swedish born actor and a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York has been developing the show with acclaimed solo theatre artist and award winning director, Jessica Lynn Johnson.

As Hollywood's Only Bald Blonde, Olin has definitely carved out a niche for herself. By embracing her "condition" she has gotten to work with some inspiring creatives, like Janelle Monae on her acclaimed 'emotion' picture, Dirty Computer and Jessie J on the music video Queen. Her inspiring story also led her to give a TEDx talk in October 2018.

This fall, (IM)PERFEKT was selected to be a part of the 4th annual Binge Fringe Festival at Santa Monica Playhouse. The BFF aims to celebrate the range and depth of the human condition and the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all. Therefore all tickets to every single BFF event are free to the public.

October 12 at 9:30pm followed by a Q&A. All tickets are FREE! a?? Reservations are required. Call the Box Office at 310-394-9779 ext 1 or email: theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com to reserve.

To reserve tickets, we need the name of the show you want to see, how many seats to hold (no more than 6 tickets per reservation), your full name and contact phone number. Reservations are not confirmed until you receive a confirmation email.





