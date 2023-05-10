IMMERSIVE DISNEY ANIMATION To Premiere In Los Angeles June 23

Following celebrated premieres in 13 cities and rave reviews from critics and audiences across North America, Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Los Angeles will be the next city to premiere Immersive Disney Animation on June 23, 2023.

The Los Angeles iteration of Immersive Disney Animation will be housed in Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles - the same venue that was home to the popular Original Immersive Van Gogh - in the iconic former Amoeba Music Building at 6400 Sunset Blvd.



Tickets for the Los Angeles presentation of Immersive Disney Animation start at $29.99 and go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. PT at lighthouseimmersive.com/Disney.



The creative team behind Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (Best Picture 2018 -The Shape of Water), Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim (Oscar-nominated, Get A Horse!), who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, Lighthouse Immersive's Global Creative Director David Korins (Tony Award-nominee for Hamilton, Emmy Award winner for Grease Live), and Mexico City-based Cocolab.



Immersive Disney Animation was called "jaw-dropping" by Axios, "a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get" by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, "you really feel like you've stepped inside your fave film."



Immersive Disney Animation saw its celebrated world premiere in Toronto in December of 2022. The exhibition is now open in 13 North American cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio and its first intercontinental presentation in Tokyo, with additional cities soon to be announced.



"The rollout of Immersive Disney Animation has been met with overwhelming positivity and tremendous acclaim in the 13 cities we've debuted the show so far," said Disney Animation Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim. "And we are proud to announce that we will be presenting this spectacular exhibition in the birthplace of Disney Animation, where our studio's first creations took shape. We can't imagine a more fitting locale for this celebration of Disney animation, and the incredible artists and animators that bring these worlds to life."



"Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles has housed one of the most impressive stagings of Immersive Van Gogh for the better part of two years," said Corey Ross, producer and founder at Lighthouse Immersive Studios. "It is one of the most popular, best-selling venues of the 20+ other Lighthouse ArtSpaces we've opened across North America, and Immersive Disney Animation is going to take it to a whole new level."



Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles is hosting a final slate of showings for Immersive Van Gogh from June 1 - 11 before Immersive Disney Animation takes over as the standalone experience. Tickets are on sale now at vangoghla.com.



Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America's top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation's canon of films-from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they've entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.



The creative team for the Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale who said, "As a filmmaker, I am always seeking out ideas that can engage an audience in new and interesting ways, and to show them something that they have never seen before. Using the new technology that the immersive experience offers is exciting, but it's important that it not interfere with the emotional investment that Disney fans have in the characters and storylines that audiences have come to cherish. This groundbreaking approach that Lighthouse Immersive Studios has created does exactly that by giving the viewer the sensation that they are actively sharing the space with the characters they most love from the Disney Animation library. Most of our guests have seen these films multiple times, but they tell me that they feel as though they are seeing them in an entirely new way, and that was always our goal."



Mexico City-based Cocolab worked with Dale and the Creative Legacy team at Walt Disney Animation Studios to develop the program for Lighthouse Immersive Studios. Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim is spearheading the project for Disney Animation. "Having been a part of Disney Animation for over 40 years, I truly consider this one of the great joys within my career, partnering with Lighthouse Immersive to bring our characters, stories and films to audiences in thrilling and new ways," said McKim. "Watching the joy and delight the show brings to audiences is what dreams are made of."



Beyond the unparalleled projection design that Lighthouse Immersive is known for, Immersive Disney Animation is further enhanced by expansive environmental design by Lighthouse Immersive's Global Creative Director David Korins.



Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences' movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.



Ross captures the excitement both Disney and Lighthouse Immersive feel for the project as he describes how it begins: "Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Immersive Disney Animation takes you."



Collaborating with Lighthouse Immersive is the Creative Legacy team of Walt Disney Animation Studios, helping bring their library of films to audiences in a manner never before experienced.



Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Disney Animation continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2019's Frozen 2, the biggest animated film of all time, to the upcoming Fall 2023 feature, Wish. Among the studio's timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Zootopia and Encanto.



Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms. Lighthouse Immersive has produced the world premieres of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, Immersive Frida Kahlo, Immersive King Tut and Immersive Klimt: Revolution in 23 North American cities, including Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver, and is currently expanding into additional markets. To date, they have sold over 6 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it "one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time."