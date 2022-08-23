Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Festival to Feature Staged Readings of Six New Plays

The festival will run September 16-25.

Aug. 23, 2022 Â 
IAMA Theatre Company New Works Festival - IAMA Theatre Company will present staged readings of six new plays over the course of two weekends in this annual series.

Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m..


First Comes The Egg, written by Taryn Fixel, directed by Kaily Westbrook Smith
On the precipice of motherhood, Marlie must navigate personal and professional boundaries in the high stakes world of venture capitalism and innovation when an old friend reappears with a life changing offer. How much of herself is she truly willing to risk?

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.


Help! written by Adriana Santos*, directed by Celia Mandela Rivera
A family-run funeral home in Queens comes under threat from an incoming snow storm, forcing twin sisters, their father and a guest to come face to face with what's been haunting them -along with several other quirky undead.

Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.


Oladele or The Forgotten Song, written by Kacie Rogers*, directed by Nell Teare
An oral history. A folktale. A love story. An epic poem marking the love, loss and evolution of the man we've come to know as Othello.

Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.


Alien of Extraordinary Ability, written by Rotana Tarabzouni, directed by Zhailon Levingston
A concert memoir of the playwright's pilgrimage to self: a blend of original music and spoken word that takes the audience on the journey of self realization in the face of Saudi tradition, God, family, friendships and The Erotic. Straddling a profound love for her mother and a wild adventure in Los Angeles, Tarabzouni sheds light on the immigrant experience and the biggest risk known to man - to be oneself.

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.


Cannabis Passover, written by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, directed by IAMA artistic director Stefanie Black*
A family gathers for their annual Passover seder in a rented house on a remote beach - this time with a new guest. As they perform the rituals, joke, provoke, argue and imbibe, the lines between comic and tragic, sacred and mundane, ancient and everyday start to blur. On this night, right now, what does it mean to repair the world?

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.


Arrowhead, commissioned by IAMA Theatre Company, written by Catya McMullen, directed by Jenna Worsham


A funny, weird, biting but loving examination of what happens when what you want sexually conflicts with your queerness and feminism - and your marriage vows. When Gemma, a married lesbian, gets secretly pregnant, she teams up with her straight friends from college to throw an "abortion party" weekend in Lake Arrowhead. But at the arrival of her gay best friend and several unexpected visitors, her weekend goes from well crafted escape to a deep reckoning.

WHERE:


Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039
â€¢ FREE parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.

TICKETS:


$15
www.iamatheatre.com





