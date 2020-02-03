IAMA Theatre Company Has Announced Three Dates for Davy Rothbart's FOUND MAGAZINE Show

IAMA Theatre Company has announced three late-night dates for a special presentation of Davy Rothbart's "Found Magazine" show, in which Rothbart shares his collection of discarded notes and letters including photos, love notes, grocery lists and other magical and mesmerizing finds. Rothbart, who created the magazine in 2001, collects any found item "that gives a glimpse into someone else's life" from contributors around the world. The shows will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 p.m.; Monday, March 2 at 10:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m. at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown L.A., with each show following a performance of Found: A New Musical, a new play based on Rothbart's story that stars Jonah Platt of Wicked fame in the central role. Admission to the late-night Rothbart shows is FREE (first come, first served; priority given to that night's audience at the musical).

Rothbart, who is a bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker in addition to being the creator of "Found Magazine," has traveled to 22 countries and all 50 states with his show. He's been profiled in The New York Times and The New Yorker, been a repeat guest on The Late Show with David Letterman and been a frequent contributor to public radio's This American Life. His show has also been featured on NPR's All Thing's Considered, 20/20, MSNBC and Last Call with Carson Daly

Found: A New Musical tells the story of Rothbart's journey, hilariously weaving a variety of real-life found notes that have been featured in the magazine into the proceedings. IAMA Theatre Company produces by special arrangement with New York producers Victoria Lang Benjamin Salka and Eva Price . The musical runs Feb 20 through March 23, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m.

The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $5 with box office validation at Joe's Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater).





