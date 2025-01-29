News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Honey Cone Makes Catalina Jazz Club Debut in March

The performance is on March 2, 2025.

By: Jan. 29, 2025
Honey Cone Makes Catalina Jazz Club Debut in March Image
Honey Cone, the timeless hit-making group and members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, will make their Catalina Jazz Club debut in Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. Named the "Best Female Vocal Group" by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (co-founding member Shelly Clark with Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune) will take the audience on a thrilling journey through their celebrated music catalog, featuring the Top 10 Billboard hits "Girls It Ain't Easy" and "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show," as well as their #1 R&B/Pop "Stick-Up," and the worldwide hit record "Want Ads." They will also perform their first single in 50 years, "Here Comes the Rain Again," produced by PWP Works of Art, which consists of 7x Grammy Award-winner Neal H. Pogue, co-founder and bassist of Earth, Wind & Fire Verdine White and exclusive drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire John Paris.

The audience can also expect to hear selections from Motown to Disco and tributes to inspirations and friends, including Teena Marie, Donna Summer, and Tina Turner.

Honey Cone in "Now, Then & Forever" plays Catalina Jazz Club (6725 West Sunset Blvd) March 2, 2025. Doors open at 6:00 for dinner. Show at 7:30.




