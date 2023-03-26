Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Homegrown Collective to Play Hotel Cafe This Month

“Homegrown Collective," an independent LA-based artist collective with a mission to share love and provide a creative and accepting space for artists.

Mar. 26, 2023  
Homegrown Collective to Play Hotel Cafe This Month

On Thursday, March 30th from 8-10pm, Homegrown Collective will perform at Hotel Cafe Second Stage. The Homegrown Collective artists featured at this perormance are Alena Bernardi, Mina Bloom, Carl Biehn, Ty Mauro, Danny Fitch, Catriona Fray, Gage Getz, Isaac Mailach, Danny Pravder, Bella Hicks, Jason Masoud, Richard Miller, Vanessa Falabella, Manoela Wunder, David Ghesser. The concert will be hosted by Daniel Segura.

"Homegrown Collective," an independent LA-based artist collective with a mission to share love and provide a creative and accepting space for artists. The collective's residency at Hotel Cafe showcases their diverse group of artists, featuring original music co-created by the collective at Homegrown Recording in Ladera Heights.

Homegrown Collective has a passion for supporting and raising awareness for local communities and organizations, and has partnered with Replant The Forest Festival (https://www.replanttheforest.org) and Aaron Community Cultural Center (https://acccbsm.com) in eco-restoration and regenerative practices to support us and our planet, and providing food and transformational life services for women, youth, and the greater Los Angeles Community.

Collectively, Homegrown Collective's original works include Singer/Songwriter, Funk, Jazz, R&B, Musical Theater, Gospel/Soul, Folk/Country, Bossa Nova/Latin Pop, Baroque Pop musical genres and through multiple performances around Los Angeles, we have accumulated an electric, eclectic, and loyal following, and would LOVE include you on this journey!

Homegrown Collective

3/30 at Hotel Cafe Second Stage from 8-10 PM

1623 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90028 (by Cahuenga and Hollywood Blvd). Nearest public transportation - Hollywood/Highland metro station

$20 online, $25 at door




Ophelias Jump to Present NATIVE GARDENS in April Photo
Ophelia's Jump to Present NATIVE GARDENS in April
Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) will continue their 10th Season with Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from April 7, 2023 through May 7, 2023.
Mind Tricks, Time Travel and Sharp Things Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION Next Month Photo
Mind Tricks, Time Travel and Sharp Things Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION Next Month
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Eight of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back encore episodes airing on Saturday, April 1, 2023 8/7 Central. 
Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer Photo
Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer
Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms.
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September
Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.

More Hot Stories For You


Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This SummerJem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer
March 26, 2023

Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms.
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in SeptemberSierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September
March 26, 2023

Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10
March 24, 2023

PlayGround-LA has announced the selected plays and playwrights for the eleventh annual ten-minute play fest, BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA!
Photos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens TonightPhotos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens Tonight
March 24, 2023

Picnic, the sensual, passionate and delightfully funny Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge, opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in an all-new production directed John Farmanesh-Bocca. Check out the photos, below.
THE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This SpringTHE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This Spring
March 24, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it presents The King and I!
share