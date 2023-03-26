Homegrown Collective to Play Hotel Cafe This Month

On Thursday, March 30th from 8-10pm, Homegrown Collective will perform at Hotel Cafe Second Stage. The Homegrown Collective artists featured at this perormance are Alena Bernardi, Mina Bloom, Carl Biehn, Ty Mauro, Danny Fitch, Catriona Fray, Gage Getz, Isaac Mailach, Danny Pravder, Bella Hicks, Jason Masoud, Richard Miller, Vanessa Falabella, Manoela Wunder, David Ghesser. The concert will be hosted by Daniel Segura.

"Homegrown Collective," an independent LA-based artist collective with a mission to share love and provide a creative and accepting space for artists. The collective's residency at Hotel Cafe showcases their diverse group of artists, featuring original music co-created by the collective at Homegrown Recording in Ladera Heights.

Homegrown Collective has a passion for supporting and raising awareness for local communities and organizations, and has partnered with Replant The Forest Festival (https://www.replanttheforest.org) and Aaron Community Cultural Center (https://acccbsm.com) in eco-restoration and regenerative practices to support us and our planet, and providing food and transformational life services for women, youth, and the greater Los Angeles Community.

Collectively, Homegrown Collective's original works include Singer/Songwriter, Funk, Jazz, R&B, Musical Theater, Gospel/Soul, Folk/Country, Bossa Nova/Latin Pop, Baroque Pop musical genres and through multiple performances around Los Angeles, we have accumulated an electric, eclectic, and loyal following, and would LOVE include you on this journey!

Homegrown Collective

3/30 at Hotel Cafe Second Stage from 8-10 PM

1623 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90028 (by Cahuenga and Hollywood Blvd). Nearest public transportation - Hollywood/Highland metro station

$20 online, $25 at door