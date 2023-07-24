Holocaust Museum LA to Present REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PRESENT in Collaboration with The Braid

In its first partnership with the renowned Jewish story company The Braid, Holocaust Museum LA will present the live-theater production of "Remembrance of Things Present," Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. at the museum.

"Remembrance of Things Present" tells the experiences, once kept secret, of the descendants of survivors. A Salon Theatre production, it is a curated collection of experiences - brought to life by professional actors - that offer heroism, healing and hope.

The stories include the son and grandson of legendary Tuvia Bielsky, the partisan leader who led Jewish armed resistance against the Nazis and was the subject of the film "Defiance." Other accounts feature the daughter who sees the deep psychological wounds opened by her father's Shoah project testimony and the daughter of a French Resistance fighter who carries her mother's indomitable example into her own life of activism.

"Remembrance of Things Present" is a companion of "Descendants of Remembrance," the museum's ongoing initiative to tell survivors' stories through their children, grandchildren and future generations.

The production is directed by Susan Morgenstern. The show debuted in person in California and live on Zoom worldwide Jan. 22-Feb. 6, 2023 and was reprised onstage in New York City and livestreamed worldwide April 20, 2023.

The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre, is the go-to Jewish story company and leading nonprofit organization creating, curating, producing and preserving stories grounded in Jewish culture and experience. Through its performances and programming, The Braid empowers artists and audiences to feel pride in Jewish culture while building community and connection between people of all backgrounds.

For more information, visit Click Here.