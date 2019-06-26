Hollywood Bowl Summer Season to Feature HARRY POTTER, JURASSIC PARK, and More Set to Live Orchestra

This summer season at the Hollywood Bowl celebrates Academy Award-winning films and iconic music by some of the biggest names in film music: John Williams' stirring score for Jurassic Park; beloved music of George Gershwin from the Oscar-winning film An American Paris; and Nicholas Hooper's spectacular score for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Each film is shown in full on the Bowl's giant screen with the orchestra performing the music live.

These feature film nights at the Bowl kick off this Saturday, June 29, at 8pm with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert, with conductor Sarah Hicks leading the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in Hooper's score. On Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17, it's the original Jurassic Park with David Newman leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Williams' iconic score. On Thursday, September 12, the LA Phil, conducted by Brett Mitchell, presents the digitally-restored An American in Paris, winner of six Academy Awards including Best Picture, featuring a treasure trove of Gershwin classics.

On Thursday, August 15, Newman and the LA Phil take us to the moon with America in Space, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 voyage with Hollywood film clips, honoring this monumental achievement in human history, and looking forward to the future of American space travel.

The celebration of film music continues with three nights of Maestro of the Movies, on August 30 and 31, and September 1, featuring famous selections from John Williams' incomparable film scores. David Newman conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Williams himself introduces these beloved music highlights.

Following a Hollywood Bowl tradition, the 2019 summer season also sees the return of the annual Sing-A-Long Sound of Music and the ever-popular costume parade and contest, on Saturday, September 21, hosted by Melissa Peterman. This year, winners will be chosen and prizes will be given out in separate categories for adults and children.

The 2019 season also sees the return of Black Movie Soundtrack III on September 25. Marcus Miller and Reginald Hudlin's celebration of black movies is hosted by comedian/musician Craig Robinson. This year's installment features new clips, special guests El DeBarge, Dionne Farris, BeBe Winans, and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Vince Mendoza.

All movie nights are family- and costume-friendly.





