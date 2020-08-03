Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples Host Weekly 'Pretty Little Liars' Rewatch Podcast

Got a secret, Can you keep it? Grab your favorite beverage and listen every Wednesday to PRETTY LITTLE LIARS co-stars and friends Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples as they host Pretty Little Wine Moms, the quintessential PLL rewatch podcast.



Beginning with Season One, the ladies are breaking down every episode of the beloved series, providing behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes along the way. Each week, expect a special guest - cast members, writers, producers and directors. Test your knowledge of the episode with the Superfan Quiz Show segment. And maybe even find out how the moms managed to escape the DiLaurentis basement in Season Six! This is a must-listen for any die-hard PRETTY LITTLE LIARS fan. Subscribe to Pretty Little Wine Moms on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or wherever podcasts are available.



Combs, Fera and Peeples began podcasting on May 29, coinciding with the debut of the newly minted streaming network HBO Max, which announced PRETTY LITTLE LIARS as one of its flagship series. To date, guests have included series executive producer/showrunner, I. Marlene King; actors Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ian Harding (Ezra Fitz), Tammin Sursok (Jenna Marshall) and Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal); and Sara Shepard, author of the PLL book series on which the TV show is based, just to name a few. A sampling of upcoming guests includes Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields) on Aug. 12; Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin) on Oct. 7; Sasha Pieterse (Allison DiLaurentis) on Oct. 21; and Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) on Oct. 28.



Pretty Little Wine Moms isn't your ordinary podcast. During each installment, Combs, who played Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Fera, who starred as Veronica Hastings, high-powered lawyer and protective mom of Spencer; and Peeples, who played Emily's uber uptight and devoted mother, Pam Fields - each with a favorite drink in hand - break down a complete episode of the fan-favorite TV series for listeners, revealing little-known facts and behind-the-scenes tidbits. Each podcast includes a hilarious break down of the episode, an in-depth interview with special guests from the series and a quiz show testing everyone's knowledge of the episode.



The idea to create the Pretty Little Wine Moms podcast came to Fera while she was stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. She invited the Wine Moms to be guests on a pandemic podcast she and her husband, Ned Mochel, had created ("Homeward Bound: Surviving the Coronavirus"). The response from fans was overwhelming. Soon after, Mochel was discussing the success of "rewatch" podcasts with a friend. Fera did some research and realized that a rewatch didn't exist for PLL ("How can that be?!") and the rest is history.



Together. Fera and Mochel now produce and edit Pretty Little Wine Moms. In addition to the three co-hosts and Mochel, who also acts as announcer, PLWM theme-song parody lyricist and co-producer Emma Perryman takes part in every episode as the "Superfan Quiz Show Master." Also on the PLWM team: "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer Miranda Wilford; PLWM Logo artist Johnny Castillo; graphic designer Duncan Mandel; and video editor/social media manager Alex Hudome.



Upcoming special guests include:



• Aug. 12, 2020: Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields)

• Aug. 19, 2020: Brant Daugherty (Noel Kahn)

• Aug. 26, 2020: Torrey DeVitto (Melissa Hastings)

• Sept, 2, 2020: Mandi Line (Costume Designer)

• Sept. 9, 2020: Lindsey Shaw (Paige McCullers)

• Sept. 16, 2020: Bryan M. Holdman (writer/producer)

• Sept, 23, 2020: TBA

• Sept. 30, 2020 Tyler Blackburn (Caleb Rivers)

• Oct. 7, 2020: Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin)

• Oct. 14, 2020: Joe Dougherty (writer/executive producer/director)

• Oct. 21, 2020: Sasha Pieterse (Allison DiLaurentis)

• Oct. 28, 2020: Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery)



To hear previous episodes of Pretty Little Wine Moms, go to www.PrettyLittleWineMoms.com, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You