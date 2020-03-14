Hillary Rollins Presents Cancels All Current and Future Cabarets Until Further Notice

Hillary Rollins Presents has canceled its show The Right to Caabret and all future cabarets until further notice:

We're sorry to have to announce that, in light of the current COVID-19 crisis, "Hillary Rollins Presents" is cancelling the next installment of our monthly residency at The Gardenia, "The Right To Cabaret" on Saturday, March 21st. Decisions about April's show and those in the months to come will be made accordingly, as the situation develops. Additionally, all other "Hillary Rollins Presents" shows and events are cancelled until further notice.

We want you to know that this decision was not made lightly or easily. We believe that, in times of political and social uncertainty, "art is the answer"! The sharing of genuine community and connection through live music in an intimate setting is what we cherish and why we created "The Right To Cabaret" and the other "Hillary Rollins Presents" events.

But our health and the health of our performing artists, our audience and the rest of the population at large is paramount and we are all working together toward a better future so that we can resume our passion and commitment to live performance.





