Hillary Rollins Presents THE RIGHT TO CABARET at The Gardenia Supper Club

MaryJo Mundy, the highly acclaimed and beloved cabaret singer and founder of the longest running open mic at the famed Gardenia, hosts the 4th night of what celebrates and fosters musical theatre/cabaret performers,

while also showcasing her own remarkable talent. On the third Saturday of every month Ms. Mundy (co-hosted monthly by Alexis Gach and singer/songwriter/producer Hillary Rollins ) throws a "cabaret party" on-stage at the Gardenia along with three guest performers.

Whenever possible, one of those guests will be an "emeritus" artist (someone with a long, established cabaret career who will sing but also share their wit and wisdom about a life in this specialized art form); one will be an "up and comer" (a new, young star-of tomorrow) and one will be a singer/songwriter whose original songs both contrast and compliment the classic cabaret/theatre songs presented by the rest of the line-up.

In addition, each show features "Sing by the Seat of Your Pants" - a single song slot where a surprise guest is chosen from the audience (out of a volunteer lottery) to come up and wow the crowd with their own moment in the spotlight. (Audience members interested in participating in lottery must sign-up before the start of the show and come prepared with charts for a choice of three different tunes in their key.)

But don't worry - if you don't win the lottery, or singing solo isn't your "thing" - all audience members will have a chance to belt their heart out, share the fun, and feel the community love for cabaret when the entire room ends each evening with a rousing Broadway sing-along!

On the 22nd, it's MaryJo's turn to Host. Starring Courtney Cook, Bill Larkin with special guest, Jean Louisa Kelley with Ron Barnett on piano.

Jean Louisa's Bio: is an American actress. She co-stars with Tom Cruise in the forthcoming summer movie, Top Gun: Maverick. She made her film debut as Tia Russell in "Uncle Buck" alongside John Candy. She appeared in a wide range of other films including "The Fantasticks" with icon Joel Grey, and the" Mr. Holland's Opus," with Richard Dreyfuss. From 2000 to 2006, she was known for portraying Kim Warner on the CBS sitcom, "Yes, Dear." She also guest starred on the popular "Mad About You" and "Grey's Anatomy," along many others.

Jean's recordings include: an album of children's music called "Color of Your Heart," a collection of original songs in a five-song EP called "Willing," and her latest album entitled "For My Folks" and features a collection of standards.

Courtney's Bio: An Alabama native, Courtney spent 15 years in New York and has called Los Angeles home for the past nine. Regional theatre credits include "Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris," "Secret Garden" and Bad Dates." TV credits include "Parks & Recreation," "Grey's Anatomy," and the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning shows "American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson," and "American Crime Story: Versace/Cunanan." She wrote and produced a short film, "The Bed Bug Thing," that won several awards including Best Romantic Comedy at the Atlanta ShortsFest. Creativity doesn't just happen on the stage, Courtney is often busy in the kitchen cooking up products for her skincare line, badassskincare.com.

Bill's Bio: Bill is an actor, comedian, songwriter and pianist. His most recent CD is "Knowing Your Audience", recorded live at the Green Mill Jazz Club in Chicago. Born and raised in Bedford, MA, he moved to Orlando, FL in 1991, where he worked as an actor for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. He also performed improv regularly at SAK Theatre. Moving to Los Angeles in 1996, perform with many of his SAK colleagues as "Houseful of Honkeys". He started to perform original comedy songs, and recorded his first album, "Bill's Family Funtime", was recorded in 2001. His live appearances include Laugh Factory, Improv, Comedy Store and the Cinegrill in Hollywood, CA, Rose's Turn in New York, NY, and The Riviera Casino and Nightclub in Las Vegas, NV. He appearred at the Howl at the Moon dueling piano bar; 3 years at the Hollywood location and 14 years in Chicago. Billis also an award-winning actor: in 2013, he received the prestigious Joseph Jefferson Award for excellence in Chicago theatre for Best Actor in a Musical for Porchlight Music Theatre's "A Class Act". Other theatre credits in Chicago include Mercury Theatre's "The Producers," Porchlight's "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," Chicago Shakespeare Theatre's "Aladdin" and Broadway in Chicago's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

Hillary's company "Hillary Rollins Presents" has produced or co-produced numerous cabaret and stage shows, mostly in New York and LA for artists and songwriters such as Amanda McBroom, Julie Gold, Michele Brourman, Ken Hirsch, Steve Dorff, John Bucchino, Christine Lavin, Daniel Cainer, and more. Her series, "Songs From The Source", created with singer/songwriter Michele Brourman, has featured such luminary songwriters as Mike Stoller, Allee Willis, Alan Rich and Jud Friedman, Marsha Malamet, Lori Lieberman, Lindy Robbins and many others to raise money for The Songwriter's Lifeline at The Actor's Fund.

She has also executive produced three music CD's, Christine Lavin & Friends Live at McCabes, singer MaryJo Mundy's tribute to the music of Laura Nyro, The Fourteenth Confession and the newest studio album (about to be released) from singer/songwriter Jodi Siegel.

The Gardenia Supper Club

Tickets are $15 plus a 2-drink minimum.

Doors open at 7pm for dinner, 9pm show (Note: New menu and chef!)

Advance reservations suggested (seating is limited): RSVP @ 323-467-7444

