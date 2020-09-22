Hero Theatre Announces HEROVOTES!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The piece will be released virtually starting September 28, 2020.

Hero Theatre announced today their roster of playwrights for HeroVotes!, a new theater piece that will be released virtually starting September 28, 2020.

The playwrights are Diana Burbano, Migdalia Cruz, Velina Hasu Houston, Amina Henry, Candrice Jones, Nubia Monks and Madhuri Shekar.

The roster of writers include 2021 season playwrights Velina Hasu Houston and Candrice Jones. Also included are playwrights from past productions and voices the company plans to champion in the future.

HeroVotes! consists of original material related to the 2020 election, some inspired by true stories. Each playwright was assigned an acting ensemble company member at Hero Theatre to write specifically for.

The videos will be released twice a week leading up to the upcoming November election.

Hulu's Love, Simon star and Hero Theatre company member James Martinez kicks-off HeroVotes! The cast also includes Hero acting ensemble members Lisa Sanaye Dring, Johnny Ray Gill, Joseph Henderson, Mahira Kakkar of BBC's A Suitable Boy, Mildred Langford, Ephraim Lopez and Tom Sandoval.

More information about Hero Theatre and this production can be found at herotheatre.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You