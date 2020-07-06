Henry Winkler Announces THE STING at AFI Movie Club

Henry Winkler announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE STING. The film stars Robert Redford and Paul Newman with production design by Henry Bumstead. Bumstead - who won his second Academy Award for THE STING's impossibly charming period aesthetic - helped to educate the next generation of storytellers as a teacher at the AFI Conservatory.

THE STING garnered 10 Academy Award nominations, winning seven of them - including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing. Right before the film was announced as Best Picture, a streaker ran across the stage. The incident has become one of the most memorable moments in Oscar history.

