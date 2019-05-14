Helder Guimaraes' INVISIBLE TANGO Comes to Geffen Playhouse

May. 14, 2019  

Helder Guimaraes' INVISIBLE TANGO Comes to Geffen Playhouse

Storyteller and master illusionist Helder Guimarães­ returns to The Geffen Playhouse to share his personal perspective on how we can experience mystery in today's world.

In the midst of the information age and our culture of over-sharing, Guimarães challenges our interaction with the unknown and explores how we can embrace chaos, fear and wonder.

Mind-blowing illusions, impossible coincidences, and entirely new perspectives will leave audiences wondering, just how did he do it?

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $130.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General / $10.00 Student



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • THE BOOK OF BRIARSHIRE Comes to Hollywood Fringe
  • Photo Flash: The Morgan-Wixson Theatre's Y.E.S. Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
  • STRANGER THINGS 2: THE MUSICAL TRIBUTE World Premiere Comes to The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival
  • Lea Salonga Date Added At The Soraya
  • Four Clowns Announced At Hollywood Fringe Festival
  • Photo Flash: Road Theatre Company Presents AT THE TABLE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup