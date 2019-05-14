Helder Guimaraes' INVISIBLE TANGO Comes to Geffen Playhouse

Storyteller and master illusionist Helder Guimarães­ returns to The Geffen Playhouse to share his personal perspective on how we can experience mystery in today's world.

In the midst of the information age and our culture of over-sharing, Guimarães challenges our interaction with the unknown and explores how we can embrace chaos, fear and wonder.

Mind-blowing illusions, impossible coincidences, and entirely new perspectives will leave audiences wondering, just how did he do it?

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $130.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General / $10.00 Student





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You