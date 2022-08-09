Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Truth Or Consequences: Second Nature

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance has announced its third salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons at the historic Bendix Building in Downtown Los Angeles. Second Nature is an evening of cinema, live performance, and deep discussion that will take place on August 14th from 7-9pm on the Bendix Building rooftop.

Truth or Consequences: Second Nature is a unification of film, dance, music, and conversation that delves into the significance of Slavic cultural stories and experiences. The salon will include a full screening of HDD's newest dance film series, "Counterintelligence: The Story of Sister Alyonushka and Brother Ivanushka'', a contemporary reimagining of the Russian folktale told in a tongue and cheek telenovela style. The film characters will then be brought to life through an exciting live performance of the story's epilogue featuring dancers Darrel "Friidom" Dunn, Raymond Ejiofor, and Andrea Burr accompanied by live music from musician/composer Justin Scheid. The event will conclude with an expert panel moderated by Sasha Razor discussing topics relating to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Guests will enjoy wine, snacks, and great conversation as we behold beautiful beginnings in the world of creation and collaboration. As we navigate through our confusing and complex world, this special event encourages us to come together through the arts to explore innovative ideas, make meaningful connections, and challenge our typical ways of thinking and being.

Truth or Consequences is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.