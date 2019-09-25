Heidi Duckler Dance Presents AGUA VIVA 34th Annual Gala

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is holding its 34th Annual Gala, Agua Viva, on Saturday, October 12th at 5 pm at the Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014.

Agua Viva will be a night of transformation at Downtown LA's Los Angeles Theatre, one of the city's most opulent, and fully restored movie palaces. Guests will enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, two uniquely original dance performances choreographed by Heidi Duckler, a silent auction, a fully catered dinner, a screening of our new dance film Where We're Going and an awards ceremony for the company's honorees.

Emceed by Jon Cohn, Managing Producer of Forum Programs and Live Events at KPCC, the night's award ceremony will honor three truly influential Angelenos. Receiving the Artistic Vision Award will be Rachel Kushner, a writer known for her novels The Mars Room, The Flamethrowers and Telex from Cuba. Kevin De Leon, former California State Senator and candidate for the Los Angeles City Council in the 14th District, will we honor with the Civic Engagement Award and Wendy Garen will be receiving the Community Philanthropy Award for her work as President and CEO of The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation.

Agua Viva translates from Portuguese to mean, "living water." The evening's performances celebrate freedom of creative expression. Inspired by Clarice Lispector's desire to take us "beyond thought." Duckler and her team of artistic collaborators will transform individual experience into universal poetry with dance, music, and visual design.

See clips from our film "Where We're Going" on the US Bank Tower lobby screen at 633 West Fifth Street in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Tickets: Individual $250, Table of 10 $3000. RSVP at: hdd_aguaviva_gala.eventbrite.com.





