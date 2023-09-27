Harry Shum Jr., Nat Wolff & More Join The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles

On October 2, 2023, distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community will come together at the Hudson Theatres for a special production of The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles. This one-night-only fundraiser supports the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports entertainment industry workers who need help during the current work stoppage.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have been bringing creative communities together to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. Artists newly confirmed to participate in this year's Los Angeles show include actors Harry Shum Jr. (Glee), Diedrich Bader (Office Space), Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day), Jolene Purdy (10 Things I Hate About You), Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless); Rob Greenberg (Animal Control) joins as as director.

These artists joined previously announced actors Clark Gregg (The Avengers), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Olivia Holt (Kickin' It), Drew Tarver (The Other Two), Daryl Sabara (Sky Kids), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Midori Francis (Gray's Anatomy), Nico Greetham (American Horror Story), Lisa Gilroy (Glamorous), Josh Ruben (Scare Me), Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is The New Black), Coral Peña (The Post), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys); writers Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Kristin Newman (That 70's Show) with Ariana Berkowitz (Carol's Second Act), Laura Jacqmin (Grace and Frankie), Ken Greller (Dickinson), Joy Kecken (The Wire) and Ursula Taherian (United States of Al); directors David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), Nick Lieberman (Theater Camp), Bridey Elliott (Clara's Ghost), Nell Teare (Bolivar), Lovell Holder (Loserville). Additional cast and creative team members may be announced soon.

"The 24 Hour Plays have stood in complete and unequivocal solidarity with writers and actors throughout their historic work stoppage" said artistic director Mark Armstrong and managing director Madelyn Paquette in a statement. "We're thrilled our WGA colleagues have reached a tentative agreement and we will continue to stand behind SAG/AFTRA members for as long as it takes for them to receive the increased compensation, improved benefits and better working conditions they deserve."

"The 24 Hour Plays are the perfect way to promote creativity and raise awareness during this difficult time," said Chelsea Frei, a producer on the event. "I've joined their annual return to Los Angeles as a producer to work with this group of wildly talented artists to raise money for an important cause."

Tickets are available at Click Here starting at $50.

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS LOS ANGELES

October 2, 2023 at 8 PM

The Hudson Theatres

6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038