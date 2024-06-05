HURRICANE PARTY To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hurricane Party makes its world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June.

Written by Bridget Purdy and directed by Caroline Nash, "Hurricane Party" is set to take audiences on a stormy journey of friendship, revelations, and unexpected joy. Purdy, who also stars in the play, drew inspiration from her upbringing in New Orleans, where Hurricane Parties are a traditional way of coming together during tumultuous weather.

"Hurricane Party" follows three friends who reunite after nearly a decade, just as a hurricane rolls into town. Amidst the chaos of the storm, the trio engages in a night filled with drinking, games, and heartfelt revelations. This comedic play uniquely incorporates improvisational elements, ensuring that each performance offers a distinct and unforgettable experience.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to participate by contributing their own dares for the on-stage "Truth or Dare" game, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the show.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10665?tab=tickets. Additionally, fans can support the show and take home a piece of the action by purchasing original merchandise at https://gumball-machine.printify.me/products/1.

Performance Dates and Venue:

- Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM

- Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 PM

- Sunday, June 30th at 8:30 PM

Location: The Broadwater Second Stage — 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Cast and Crew

Written by: Bridget Purdy (House Team Player at The Pack Theater)

Directed by: Caroline Nash (co-host of podcast “I Need To See That”)

Starring: Bridget Purdy, Isabella Walpole (Lara Rosenstock Management, AKA Talent), Klenn Harrigan (House Team Player at The Pack Theater), and Mo Polyak

Technical Direction by: Nick Phillippi

Stagehand: Roman Alcantara

Produced by: Gumball Machine, Isabella Walpole

