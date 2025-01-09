HURRICANE KATE Postponed At The Stella Adler Theater Due To L.A. Wildfires

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to the Los Angeles fires, the world-premiere of Hurricane Kate at the Stella Adler Theater will now open January 24th.

When their mother dies during a big storm, four estranged siblings come together and discover what makes them a family. Set along the Gulf Coast in 1994, this comedic drama explores generational trauma, mental health, and the constant search for belonging, with the most dysfunctional kind of family.

The show opens January 24th and will run eleven performances over three weeks. Proceeds will go to benefit A Light in Dark Places, an organization dedicated to breaking down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. Hurricane Kate is produced by Drew Thaler and Kelly O'Malley.

About the Show

Tinka doesn't want to be here. After the fight she and her mother had a couple Christmases ago, she swore that she would only come back to her family home to haunt the place. However, one of the many hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast every year has come and taken her mother with it. Her three estranged siblings are here too as a whirlwind of grief and generational trauma blows around them. As they try to figure out the future and reconcile the past, Tinka must find a way to withstand the storm. “Building Hurricane Kate has been one of those unique moments in my career where all the parts came together exactly as they should, and let me just say, it is incredibly satisfying!,” says director Enriquez. “I hope our audiences enjoy exploring that sweet vulnerable space where the play and the best of life intertwine— the breath between laughter and tears.” Hurricane Kate was created in the First 20 Project and had its first workshop reading with Sacred Fools in March of 2024.

Comments