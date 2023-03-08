HOW I BECAME A PIRATE, The Musical, Santa Monica's Morgan Wixson Theatre Youth Production Opens March 18

The Morgan-Wixson Theater's award-winning Y.E.S. (Youth Education/Entertainment Series) Program sets sail on the high seas with HOW I BECAME A PIRATE based on the book by Melinda Long, illustrated by Caldecott Honor-winner David Shannon with book, music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman.

Get ready for a rollicking adventure as a group of comical pirates recruit young Jeremey Jacob to assist in a treasure hunt. Along the way Jeremy discovers that although pirates have a lot of fun, they also have green teeth, no bedtime books, and no one to tuck you in at night. This swashbuckling story, full of catchy songs and high energy dance numbers reveals that love and home are treasures you can't find on a map.

"I am excited for this show because I know kids will love it. Some of the actors are so funny that I crack up watching them as we rehearse," enthuses Talia Farzam, age 9, who is a newcomer to the stage. "I also think the music is really fun. I've even heard my dad humming along to it randomly!"

Her castmate, Dora Adelman, age 11, comments that, "I enjoy that Jeremy Jacob is curious and naive but also likes brushing his teeth! Very different from me! Arrggh!" Talia and Dora, who are double cast in the role of Jeremy Jacob, also agree that one of their favorite things about being in a Y.E.S. show is making so many new friends.

Sarah Hajmomenian, age 13, who has performed in multiple Y.E.S. program shows, appreciates that the Y.E.S. program also fosters personal growth, noting "What I enjoy most about this role is that it has made me push myself out of my comfort zone of acting. Being a pirate is one of the hardest and most fun parts I have ever played since it is so different from most roles that I have done. I feel like I have opened up a different side of me, for acting and in real life with the guidance of Dax (director). I enjoy doing shows at the Morgan-Wixson because everyone is so kind and supportive, and also very dedicated to their role and the show they are in."

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE is directed by Broadway veteran Daxton Bloomquist, who is on his first voyage with the Y.E.S. Program. He brings a treasure trove of experience from touring with "Book of Mormon" and life as a Broadway performer, stating, "I have really enjoyed my time working with such talented young actors - they truly have inspired me and I cannot wait to share this story with everyone! This has been an incredible team I get to work with."

The production features a 13 member all-youth cast, ranging in ages from 9 to 15. The tech crew for backstage as well as lights and sound operators are a talented group of youth that range in ages 13-16.

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Daxton Bloomquist, director and choreographer; Anne Gesling, musical director and costume designer; set and lighting design by William Wilday; produced by Maggie Randolph Cope, Eve Keller and Elizabeth Michalak.

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE runs on Saturdays and Sundays March 18-April 2 at 11:00am. Reserved seats available, at boxoffice@morgan-wixson.org or by phone at 310-828-7519, or by contacting or visiting the box office directly (2627 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90405) from 3:00-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays. Adults $15, Children 12 years and under $12. Group rates are also available.

To ensure the safety of our artists and patrons, masks are required. Requests for ADA/medical accommodations must be made prior to ticket purchase.