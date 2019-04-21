HOT OFF THE PRESS Comes to Whitefire Theatre On May 23

Hot Off the Press is a program of excerpted new solo writings presented by talented women playwrights in staged readings. The program includes:

Real As It Can Be. Written and performed by Yvette Cason. Musician, actor and now empty nester, Yvette takes us on a personal and funny journey from childhood to adulthood. She discovers that life doesn't always turn out like we planned.

Strong As Honey. Written and performed by Alma Collins. A woman recounts her generational relationship with her mother and grandmother and how being an ultimate caretaker for her mother both challenged and healed their role- reversal relationship.

Self-ish! Written and performed by Roxana Ortega. An ambitious Latina actor accepts the role of a lifetime when she decides to care for her mother with Alzheimer's and in doing so she must face her ultimate fear: Will loving her mother mean losing her own dreams?! Her journey takes her through the world of elder care, the opera and even Africa.

The evening will be hosted by Jessica Lynn Johnson and Juliette Jeffers.

Ms. Johnson is a playwright, recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award, Director of Whitefire Theatre's Solofest, and Founder and CEO of Soaring Solo LLC, through which she has directed and/or consulted in the development of over 60 solo shows. Her projects have been the recipients of numerous awards.

Ms. Jeffers is a Caribbean-American director-actor-writer who teaches solo show workshops. Her five solo shows include Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down (Bronx Council of the Arts Award), Tio Pablo (Hollywood Short + Sweet Festival Awards), Pan Gyul, ChocolateMatch.com and Judgment Day.

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Co-Founder and Executive Producer is Adilah Barnes.

Street parking is available. However, a permit is required south of Ventura Boulevard. Valet parking at a fee is available at the nearby Augustine's Wine Bar.

Hot Off the Press is an exciting evening of new works written and performed by women in staged readings. Presented by Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival at the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 on Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Estimated running time is 2 hours. Online ticketing is available by Pay Pal at www.lawtf.org . Admission is $10. For information, please call (818) 760-0408.





