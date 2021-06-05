HOLMES & WATSON Will Be Performed By Theatre 40 on June 7

As part of its Monday Night Seminar Series, Theatre 40 is presenting a Zoom reading of the play Holmes & Watson.

Dr. Watson is summoned to a lunatic asylum on a remote Scottish island. The head of the asylum has three patients who all insist that they are Sherlock Holmes. Dr. Watson must determine which of three mad men is the genuine article..

Daniel Leslie directs a cast that includes David Datz, Warren Davis, Kristin Towers Rowles, Shawn Savage, Philip Sokoloff, Martin Thompson and Davis Weaver.

Jeffrey Hatcher is the playwright. The prolific author's previous scripts include Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club, Compleat Female Stage Beauty, Never Gonna Dance, the screenplay for Mr. Holmes, and much more.

This event is free. To access the Zoom reading on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83070904516?pwd=U3ZEY3pKZ1JpUzNUbW8vS0kyY1RZQT09

Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization. If you would like to support these readings and our other artistic endeavors, you may do so by making a donation at http://theatre40.org