HOLLYWOODN'T Explores One Woman's Journey Over Hollywood's Unsettling Sexual Landscape

Lisa Verlo's solo show and personal journey across Hollywood's unsettling sexual landscape. Directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson and Produced by Megan Ford-Miller, Hollywoodn't is a musical memoir told with candor and insight into the life of an actress before women dared to speak up. With original songs co-written with Frank Simes, Musical Director for The Who, Lisa Verlo brings humor and a light heart to a heavy subject. Creative visuals and video projections add to the multimedia recounting of her experiences on the casting couches of LA

Lisa Verlo is a writer, performer, and lyricist whose songs have been featured on film and TV. Lisa explored a landscape of poetry, art, and music while driving across the US in a blue Westfalia. After recording albums of spoken word and song, Lisa settled in a canyon on the West Coast and teamed up with composer and musician Frank Simes collaborating and creating musicals. Verlo and Simes staged their original musical The Door at the Sierra Madre Playhouse. Lisa has performed her one woman show Sex Rated G at the Edinburg Fringe Festival in 2015.

Tickets: $22.00 https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6087





