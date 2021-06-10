HEROES AND VILLAINS to Open at Ophelia's Jump This August

For the August entry in its Cabaret Series, Ophelia's Jump Productions presents Heroes and Villains. As the title implies, this is an evening of songs celebrating both the paragons of goodness and the dastardly doers of evil, as they've appeared to us in our favorite musicals of Broadway and Hollywood.

Caitlin Lopez directs the cast of vocally gifted performers. The evening is presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Some of the material presented contains mature themes. Although the show is for general audiences, parental discretion is advised.

Seating is limited. This show will be presented indoors, at the Ophelia's Jump intimate theatre space. Covid safety protocols in effect on opening date will be observed. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

Heroes and Villains, At Ophelia's Jump Productions, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. August 20, 21 and 22, 2021, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 at http://opheliasjump.org

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Information: (909) 734-6565.