HER Theatre Company & SideQuest Productions Present Second Installment of HER VOICES

HER Voices, aims to give female artists the space to explore new ways of storytelling.

Mar. 15, 2021  

HER Theatre Company & SideQuest Productions will present the second installment of the virtual performance series HER Voices, on Friday April 9th at 7:30 pm. The theme for this chapter is 'Intuition". Join them and discover how to find the courage to follow your heart. HER Voices, aims to give female artists the space to explore new ways of storytelling. All of the pieces in the series are written, directed, designed and performed by women.

Featured artists include, Melanie Alexander, Jenni Kephart, Carly Tatiana Panǆa, Marissa Pistone, Kelly Rogers, Sam Sintef and Renee Ulloa-McDonald

The event is FREE but all attendees must register to receive a link prior to the performance. Click on the link below to reserve your ticket. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/her-voices-intuition-tickets-145278244139

HER Voices is presented and produced by HER Theatre Company and SideQuest Productions.


