HEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads Theatre

Two Roads Theatre will present Heavenly Country, the world premiere engagement of a jukebox musical written by Joel Russell. Directed by L. Flint Esquerra, music directed by Paul Cady, and produced by Russell Media, the production will run March 24- April 22, 2023. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Two Roads Theatre, 4348 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA 91604.

Suitable for general audiences.

Nemo would like to be able to think of himself as a modern-day cowboy. Actually, he's a moving company employee originally from Minneapolis. In the course of his work, he meets a pretty lady named Lily whom he thinks can tutor him in the cowboy lifestyle. Lily would rather turn him into a Southern gentleman. It seems the cowboy ways include hard drinking, and Lily will have none of that. She enlists her pastor and his wife to try and save Nemo from his personal demons. Will Nemo find the heavenly country within Lily's loving arms, or will Nemo go to hell at the bottom of a whiskey bottle?

Heavenly Country is a jukebox musical, and that means while the love story of Nemo and Lily plays out, you'll hear the cast perform 22 of the best-loved hits of Country and related genres including blues, rockabilly, bluegrass and gospel. You'll hear #1 chart-topping hits like All My Ex's Live in Texas, Good Hearted Woman, Should've Been a Cowboy, Could I Have This Dance? and many more. There will be old-time favorites like Put Your Hand in the Hand, The Bottle Let Me Down, Orange Blossom Special, A Little Bit in Love, and still more. Included are the African-American spirituals I Know That Prayer Changes Things and We'll Understand It Better Bye and Bye.

Joel Russell is the playwright. This is his first produced play. He received a degree in theatre from Brigham Young University and a Master's Degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. A business journalist, he previously served as managing editor of Los Angeles Business Journal and as editor of San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

L. Flint Esquerra directs. For many years, Flint was Artistic Director of the MET Theatre, where he directed the world premiere musicals The Brain That Wouldn't Die and Psych: A Love Story, as well as the musical tick, tick...BOOM1 for DOMA Theatre. More recently, he has directed for Theatre 40, Group Rep, Sierra Madre Playhouse, and Neo Ensemble.

The cast of Heavenly Country includes (in alphabetical order) Ray Buffer, Felicia Taylor E., Jennifer Anne Grimes, Ashton Jordaa'n Ruiz, Michael Reese Shald and Isabella Urdaneta.

Stage manager: Bobby Benjamin. Set design: JC Gafford. Lighting design: Douglas Gabrielle.

Come to Heavenly Country for the toe-tapping, hand-clapping, foot-stomping music. Stay for the heartwarming love story. If you're a fan of Country music, or just like good clean musical entertainment, you'll want to visit Heavenly Country for a while.

ADMISSION: $30.