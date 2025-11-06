 tracker
HARRIET TUBMAN: LOVE SLAVE Premieres One Night Only at Impro Theatre

Performances run Thursday, November 13 at 7 PM & 9 PM.

267 Productions Co., LLC will present Harriet Tubman: Love Slave, a rap-poetic musical by Terrell M. Green, for one night only at Impro Theatre (1727 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA) with performances at 7 PM and 9 PM.

Harriet Tubman: Love Slave reimagines the untold story of Harriet Tubman's first marriage and heartbreak, blending hip-hop, poetry, and theatrical storytelling into a fierce, funny, and deeply human experience. Audiences will meet a Harriet navigating freedom, faith, and being ghosted by her first husband, John Tubman.

Starring Jairis Adelaide Carter as Harriet Tubman and Andante Petit-Homme as John Tubman, the concert-style reading features live performances from the original score and an intimate post-show wine + networking reception after each performance.

Written and directed by Terrell M. Green, founder of 267 Productions Co., LLC, the show is part of the company's new-works initiative amplifying untold Black and queer stories through digital media and live performance.




