HARD Summer Music Festival To Return To Hollywood Park For 2025 Edition

HARD Events will present the return of HARD Summer Music Festival to Inglewood on August 2-3, 2025, once again taking place at Hollywood Park, the expansive entertainment complex adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater.

Since its inaugural edition in 2008, HARD Summer has cemented its place as a cornerstone of Southern California's festival scene. With its distinct multi-genre curational ethos and vibrant Y2K-inspired aesthetic, the event has grown steadily in prominence. Today, it stands as Los Angeles' largest electronic music festival and a powerful celebration of the city's rich tapestry of musical styles and cultural influences.

After relocating to Hollywood Park in 2024, HARD redefined the premiere Los Angeles electronic music experience. Spanning 300 acres, the venue offered a fresh, immersive atmosphere for attendees with its spacious layout, interactive features, and innovative activations, making it the largest event of its kind in the city. As stated by entertainment and pop culture publication UPROXX, "HARD Summer is an institution. From the moments between when the lineup drops to when the last attendee exits Hollywood Park - located on the SoFi Stadium grounds - everyone knows that the dance-music powerhouse is going to throw one of the best parties LA, or anywhere, is offering."

HARD Summer's 2024 lineup featured leading names in electronic music, from Disclosure to Jamie xx, Major Lazer, FISHER + Chris Lake, and more while also welcoming marquee crossover names like Nelly Furtado, Sofi Tukker, and Channel Tres across its seven stages. This included two stages focused on championing local LA talent at Boombox Art Car presented by Beatbox and the Locals Only Stage presented by Jose Cuervo. Fans can expect the festival's signature blend of diverse sounds and styles to be reinforced with the 2025 lineup, which will be announced soon.

HARD Summer remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional festival experience while fostering positive relationships with its local communities. Since 2023, HARD Summer's 'Pre-Game' initiative has partnered with 17 local businesses around Greater Los Angeles, with five of those being Inglewood establishments in 2024. The program acts as a continuation of HARD's commitment to supporting its home city, exemplified through further activations including its partnership with Inglewood music education institution 1500 Sound Academy and pop-up night market events with Grand Central Market. HARD Summer has created an application here for local businesses to inquire directly about partnering on this year's edition of HARD Summer's 'Pre-Game'.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP festival passes will be available for purchase beginning January 31 at 10AM PT. Fans will also have an opportunity at an early jump on passes via the SMS presale beginning January 31 at 9AM PT. Visit HARD Summer's official website for more info and to sign up for presale.

Comments