HAMILTON's Taran Killam and Andrew Chappelle Will Host Future Stars Gala at LACSHA

On Friday, April 28th, LACSHA, the number one Arts High School in America, is hosting its 5th annual Future Artists Gala at The Novo in LA Live. LACSHA has produced some of the finest talent in the world, including Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Josh Groban, Angel Blue, Jenna Elfman and artist Kehinde Wiley.

The Future Artists Gala will feature world-class performances by some of the most talented student artists in LA County in music, theatre, cinematic arts, dance and visual arts. LACHSA alumni and guest hosts for the evening are alumni Taran Killam (SNL, SIngle Parents, New Girl, Hamilton) and Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton, Mamma Mia, Blindspotting, Moesha). The evening raises funds to support the tuition-free arts programming at the LA County High School for the Arts.

Prior to the performances, guests will enjoy cocktails and delicious bites by Wolfgang Puck, followed by an after party in the NOVO Lounge. Additionally, guests can bid in an auction with exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences from internationally-renowned LACHSA artists. Livestream viewing will also available.

Founded almost 40 years ago, LACHSA, the LA County High School for the Arts, is one of America's premiere public arts high schools for student artists whose undeniable talent and fearlessly authentic voices change the world. LACHSA students come from every part of Los Angeles County and exemplify its wide-ranging diversity.

Working with professional teaching artists to sharpen their critical thinking and strengthen their skills, LACHSA students develop the confidence to courageously share their art.

They go on to attend top colleges and arts conservatory programs and establish themselves as leaders in their chosen fields of art or study. Without exception, LACHSA students become the significant artists and individuals they were always meant to be.

LACHSA graduates frequently attend schools like Julliard, Berklee School of Music, CalArts, NYU Tisch, RISD, Oberlin, Yale, Art Institute of Chicago, USC, Michigan and Carnegie Mellon.

Tickets are available by visiting: lachsagala22.org