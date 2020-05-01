Groundlings Theatre Brings Even More Streaming Content To Your Home

Following the huge fan response after streaming "Night 2" in April, The Groundlings Theatre is thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to watch performances from The Groundlings 45th Anniversary Show: Night 1, celebrating alumni from 1974-1999.

Recorded live to a sold-out audience last October, this special event celebrated some of the most iconic sketch comedy spanning 25 years.

Groundlings alumni featured in the video will include Maggie Baird (Life Inside Out), Victoria Carroll (One Day at a Time), Doug Cox (Christmas with the Kranks), Sandy Helberg (A Star is Born), Mike Hitchcock (Black Monday), David Jahn (The Package), Jennifer Joyce (MadTV), Phyllis Katz (Reno 911!), Suzanne Kent (Pee-Wee's Playhouse), Phil LaMarr (MadTV), Joan Leizman (The Pee Wee Herman Show), Karen Maruyama (Nip Tuck), George McGrath (Pee-Wee's Playhouse),Tracy Newman (According to Jim), Mary Scheer (MadTV), Robin Schiff (10 Things I Hate About You), Cathy Shambley (George Lopez), Tim Stack (Son of the Beach),Jonathan Stark (The Nanny), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), Lynne Marie Stewart (Pee-wee's Big Adventure), Chase Winton (Little Fockers), and Jim Wise (Standup and Away!).

The video will be available to rent from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Vimeo On Demand. Visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/groundlings45n1 for more information and to pre-order the video rental. $5.00 for a 48-hour rental. All proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization.





