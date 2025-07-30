Greystone Play Reading Series to be Presented at Greystone Mansion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Beverly Hills will present a series of play readings at the theatre at the historic Greystone Mansion. The plays feature the talents of the actors and playwrights of Theatre 40, the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

All play readings in this series take place on Wednesday evenings at 630 p.m. Tickets are $10 for Beverly Hills residents and $15 for non-residents. Tickets go on sale on July 28 for Beverly Hills residents and on July 30 for non-residents.

There is ample free parking onsite.

Here is the schedule of plays:

August 20: T'Shuvah. Written and directed by Mitch Paradise. A play of Love, Loss, and Return.

Michael, who has led a less than ambition - driven life, is home visiting his elderly parents. There is still much unresolved between him and his father, Arnold, and indeed at this late date, there are still issues between Arnold and his wife Phyllis as well. Complicating matters Arnold, though not a care giver personality, has been thrust into that role as Phyllis is now showing signs of dementia. In an evening often driven by grievance, real and imagined, much is ultimately resolved through love, laughter tears, and Scrabble.

The cast includes Sharron Shayne, Scott Facher, Larry Eisenberg, and Miss Eliot Hambsch.

August 27: The Dream. Written by David Hunt Stafford. A woman wakes from a nightmare in which she see a deceased person lying in tall brush along a remote location in an unincorporated area of the county. She wakes her husband to tell him of her troubling dream. "I saw a dead body..." or did she? "It was only a dream"... or was it?

September 3: The Blue Tooth Virgin. Written by Russell Brown. An inside look into the politics of the creative process. Two friends, both writers, face the daunting challenge of delivering negative criticism, but learn that the process can become a catalyst for self-discovery and growth. Sam, an aspiring screenwriter, and David, a successful magazine editor, have been pals for years. When David doesn't appreciate Sam's latest screenplay, it opens a fissure in their friendship, one that spreads through to the rest of their lives. Ultimately, both men must reevaluate their motivations to write, their need for praise and validation, and what it means to see yourself as you actually are.