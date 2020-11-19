Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greenway Arts Alliance Presents IF I SHOULD WAKE

Part 1 begins streaming November 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm PT and on demand through November 27, 2020, then again from December 4 - 10, 2020.

Nov. 19, 2020  

Greenway Arts Alliance Presents IF I SHOULD WAKE

Greenway Court Theatre celebrates its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of IF I SHOULD WAKE, a collection of eight monologues by an intrepid and diverse ensemble of contemporary playwrights, to stream in a two-part series.

In 2000, Greenway Court Theatre opened its doors with the world premiere of Sonnets for an Old Century by Obie Award-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter José Rivera, a series of monologues set in the afterlife which, on the verge of the new millennium, stimulated reflective thought of how one lives their life. IF I SHOULD WAKE continues this exploration and reframes it for the tectonic shifts of today.

Part 2 begins streaming November 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm PT and on demand through December 10, 2020.


