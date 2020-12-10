Grand Park Presents GROUND OUR PRESENT, DOT OUR FUTURE Public Art Installation

From December 11, 2020 through January 25, 2021, Grand Park will present Ground our Present, Dot our Future, a new public art installation designed to build community with enrichment, engagement and dialogue through art. Highlighting how communities strengthened their resolve this past year and sharpened their values, Grand Park's Ground our Present, Dot our Future will feature more than 74 quotes that reflect on 2020 and look forward to 2021, with words of wisdom from a wide range of contributions, from 8-year old Siena Craig of Montecito Heights, to 88-year old Bing Liu of Monterey Park.

Each quote, with some in Spanish, Chinese and Tagalog, will appear on 24" multicolored circular decals guiding the familiar pathways of Grand Park between Grand Avenue and Broadway. Grand Park's Ground our Present, Dot our Future reinvents the current floor distancing decal culture by putting the emphasis back on how Angelenos can be socially connected-by gaining knowledge and understanding about the diverse experiences in Los Angeles County from the perspectives of those who live them. To highlight the public art installation and create a festive ambience as visitors stroll through the popular urban space, Grand Park will wrap its trees in holiday lights and light up the park's historic Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain with a rainbow of colors.

Grand Park's Ground our Present, Dot our Future is also presented in conjunction with Grand Park's NYELA celebration, which will be shown on television and via streaming channels on December 31, 2020, in partnership with Fuse. The program will feature testimonials from the seven participating organizations, illustrating the overall impact that 2020 had on their communities.

WHO:

In an effort to engage Angelenos across Los Angeles County's five supervisorial districts, Grand Park sourced the quotes and reflections by working with seven of its community partners to engage their members:

The Chinese American Museum (CAM) is dedicated to sharing the Chinese American experience and history in Southern California and beyond. Reflecting upon 2020 has revealed the resiliency and strength among our community, and together CAM's members adapted in an effort to change today's obstacles into tomorrow's prospects for a hopeful future.

The dA Center for the ARTS was founded In 1979 by a group of artists, musicians, poets and actors who needed a space to create in the Pomona Valley. The dA is shifting perceptions of art from exclusive to inclusive, inviting accessible conversations about visual arts, music, poetry, dance, theatre and film that ignite transformational learning.

dublab is a non-profit community radio station and arts organization that has been in operation since 1999. dublab's creative community is founded on positive action with artists who, when faced with adversity, bond together, bridging the gaps of physical distance to shape a future we can all thrive in.

Head Wraps in The Park serves as a fashion platform to showcase up-and-coming small businesses, and to embrace the love and culture of Head Wraps. Founded by Runway Boutique LA owner Fatima Dodson, Head Wraps in the Park hopes to create an environment that fosters creativity, celebrates individuality, and encourages the community to move in strength and in faith to reset our lives to be better.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi is a folk arts and family-oriented organization that provides opportunities for its members and audiences to learn and experience the richness and diversity of Philippine culture through dance, music and song. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, the group's members are not only dancers and culture bearers, but are Angelenos who work in education, health care, hospitality and other industries that keep L.A. running like a world class city-even through 2020's challenges.

The Lancaster Museum of Art and History is dedicated to strengthening awareness, enhancing accessibility and igniting the appreciation of art, history and culture in the Antelope Valley through dynamic exhibitions, innovative educational programs, creative community engagement and a vibrant collection that celebrate the richness of the region.

Solidarity For Sanctuary strives to amplify the voices of immigrants, Latinx and BIPOC communities through music, advocacy and the arts. For Grand Park's Ground our Present, Dot our Future, the organization chose 10 people of all ages who are using their tools to create social change, to spread love and most importantly, create solidarity in the City of Angels.

DETAILS:

WHEN:

Ground our Present, Dot our Future

December 11, 2020-January 25, 2021

*Holiday lighting through January 2, 2021

WHERE:

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(Between Grand Ave. and Broadway St.)

MORE INFO:

Visit https://grandparkla.org/ for more information.