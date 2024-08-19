Grand Ave Arts: All Access Returns to Downtown LA in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grand Ave Arts: All Access, one of L.A.’s longest-running, free open house experiences for arts and culture exploration in Downtown Los Angeles will return for the eighth annual celebration on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The festival invites Angelenos of all ages to craft their own arts adventure while exploring DTLA’s cultural corridor to the fullest. The one-mile stretch hosts some of the region’s most iconic cultural institutions, which join forces for this one-day open house to provide Angelenos a diverse array of thrilling performances, enlightening workshops, and delightful arts activities.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access is a collaborative, community-inspired endeavor initiated by participating arts institutions to celebrate and share L.A.’s dynamic arts scene with the wider community. The scope of events taking place showcases the breadth of offerings from DTLA’s museums, performing arts organizations, theatres, schools, civic institutions, and public venues. The public can enjoy a performance, take an architectural tour, make art, play an instrument, explore exhibitions and art installations, and even try on dance shoes—the broad range of family-friendly activities and experiences underscores the infinite inspiration of the arts and the unparalleled spirit of L.A.’s iconic cultural center. Participating organizations include: The Broad, Center Theatre Group, Colburn School, DTLA Alliance, Gloria Molina Grand Park, Grand Performances, LA Opera, LA Phil, Los Angeles Public Library, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Metro Art, MOCA, The Music Center, and REDCAT.

“On a daily basis, Grand Avenue’s cultural corridor is a profusion of artistic, creative, historic and culinary experiences for arts lovers of all ages and walks of life. However, for one day each year, the arts and cultural organizations along Grand Avenue collaborate to provide Angelenos an opportunity to experience a dynamic cultural arts playground with endless, free opportunities to create their own arts adventure and be entertained, captivated and inspired,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "Fourteen organizations join forces to offer free activities that allow Angelenos to experience the magic of the arts as they stroll through Downtown L.A. There is no better example of the power of the arts to unite than this welcoming celebration of community and cultural diversity.”

The event is free to attend, but visitors are encouraged to RSVP at grandavearts.org for the latest information. Grand Avenue will be adorned with colorful signage to help guide visitors as they enjoy Grand Ave Arts: All Access programming at each participating organization. An information table with general information about the day’s experiences will be located at the corner of Grand Avenue and 2nd Street.

The detailed list of experiences from each participating organization can be found at grandavearts.org along with information on transportation, parking and places to eat.

