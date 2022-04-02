Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grammy Awards Partner with Global Citizen for STAND UP FOR UKRAINE

pixeltracker

The partnership will occur over the course of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards telecast.

Apr. 2, 2022 Â 
Grammy Awards Partner with Global Citizen for STAND UP FOR UKRAINE
The Recording AcademyÂ® announced today its partnership with Global Citizen and "Stand Up For Ukraine" for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ® telecast.

There will be a special segment that will take place during the GRAMMY AwardsÂ® telecast on Sunday, April 3 meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine and will feature opportunities for viewers to take action and contribute to the global "Stand Up For Ukraine" campaign.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently appealed to the international community on behalf of his citizens who have been displaced and injured by the war, saying, "On April 9, the biggest online event 'Social Media Rally' will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine. I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and 'Stand Up for Ukraine.'"

Recording Academy partner Global Citizen has played a leading role, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in organizing an April 9 "Stand Up For Ukraine" pledging summit to help mobilize funding to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, and to show support to refugees everywhere. Hundreds of world-renowned musicians and artists have pledged to join the global social rally and urge world leaders to commit to aiding refugees.

"We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts."

"History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations. There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis - members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border," said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. "Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We're calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world."

For more information about "Stand Up For Ukraine" visit www.forukraine.com.

The Recording Academy will present the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sun, April 3, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.
ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY
The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY MuseumÂ®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCaresÂ®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN
We are an action platform dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty, powered by a community of millions of Global Citizens who believe in one world, one people - where everyone has an equal chance to thrive. This is our world and the actions of one can have a profound impact on many. That's why we rally around the critical issues of climate change, poverty, and inequality. This is our generation's moment. It's in our hands. For more information about Global Citizen, please visit www.globalcitizen.org/.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Reston Community Players Presents BRIGHT STAR
  • SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDSÂ Begins Performances April 20 AtÂ Richmond Triangle Players
  • Sensory-Friendly Shakespeare Comes To Fredericksburg for One Day Only
  • Firehouse Produces World Premiere of K. Jenkins' A SINGLE PRAYER in April