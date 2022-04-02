Grammy Awards Partner with Global Citizen for STAND UP FOR UKRAINE

The Recording AcademyÂ® announced today its partnership with Global Citizen and "Stand Up For Ukraine" for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ® telecast.



There will be a special segment that will take place during the GRAMMY AwardsÂ® telecast on Sunday, April 3 meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine and will feature opportunities for viewers to take action and contribute to the global "Stand Up For Ukraine" campaign.



Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently appealed to the international community on behalf of his citizens who have been displaced and injured by the war, saying, "On April 9, the biggest online event 'Social Media Rally' will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine. I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and 'Stand Up for Ukraine.'"



Recording Academy partner Global Citizen has played a leading role, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in organizing an April 9 "Stand Up For Ukraine" pledging summit to help mobilize funding to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, and to show support to refugees everywhere. Hundreds of world-renowned musicians and artists have pledged to join the global social rally and urge world leaders to commit to aiding refugees.



"We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts."



"History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations. There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis - members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border," said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. "Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We're calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world."



For more information about "Stand Up For Ukraine" visit www.forukraine.com.



The Recording Academy will present the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sun, April 3, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

