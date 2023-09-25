Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present The 2023 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR! in December

The holiday spirit will come alive with the "Holiday Pops Spectacular" at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present The 2023 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR! in December

The holiday spirit will be brought to life once again with the "Holiday Pops Spectacular" taking place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 8 p.m., marking the final appearance at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Join Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale in a heartwarming journey filled with joy and merriment!

Experience the enchanting melodies of beloved holiday film scores including Home Alone, Polar Express, Elf, and It's A Wonderful Life, along with timeless traditional favorites, such as "Fantasia on Greensleeves" and "White Christmas."

The Warner Grand is set to close its doors on January 1, 2024, embarking on a two-year renovation. Be a part of this unforgettable 'temporary' farewell to one of LA's most iconic movie palaces.

Tickets start at just $33. Visit the link below or call 310-433-8774 for information and tickets.

About the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO):

With a driving mission to create, develop and present innovative and fresh orchestral concerts, the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO) is quickly becoming nationally known as a pioneer in providing quality film music with a second life on the concert stage, in productions that absorb audiences from beginning to end. The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical repertoire, including classical, Broadway, pop music and even video game soundtracks. However, a focus still remains on film music, a specialty of the orchestra since its founding in 2002.

The orchestra is composed of professional freelance musicians from around the Los Angeles area and operates under a Metropolitan Agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 47. One of GSPO's core values is the continuous advancement of our artistic capacity and production values, while maintaining a focus on high-quality performance. We work constantly to build relationships with composers and entertainment industry professionals, and to bring our unique brand of entertainment to world-renowned venues throughout Southern California.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present The 2023 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR! in December Photo
Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present The 2023 HOLIDAY POPS SPECTACULAR! in December

Golden State Pops Orchestra will present the 'Holiday Pops Spectacular' on Dec 16, 2023. Enjoy beloved holiday film scores and traditional favorites at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Get ticket and event information here!

2
Long Beach Camerata Singers to Present PEACE PROJECT VII: THE WORTH OF WATER Photo
Long Beach Camerata Singers to Present PEACE PROJECT VII: THE WORTH OF WATER

Long Beach Camerata Singers will open its 58th season on Sunday, October 8 with its annual themed Peace Project concert. Get event and ticket information here!

3
New Theater 40 Play Reading Series Starts Next Month Photo
New Theater 40 Play Reading Series Starts Next Month

Theatre 40's Fall 2023 Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars feature play readings in Beverly Hills, CA. Check out the schedule of plays!

4
PlayGround-LA Season 12 Monday Night PlayGround Blasts Off With ORIGIN STORY Next Month Photo
PlayGround-LA Season 12 Monday Night PlayGround Blasts Off With ORIGIN STORY Next Month

Join PlayGround for a new round of Monday Night PlayGround, featuring original short plays all inspired by the prompt 'Origin Story', Monday, October 09, 7pm PT, live at Broadwater Second Stage and simulcast online. Get all the event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Freud On Cocaine
Whitefire Theatre (9/08-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick
The Ford (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catherine Russell
Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Right Is Ours!
Sierra Madre Playhouse (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Engagement Party
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse (10/04-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You