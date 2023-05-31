Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 3 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 4 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert


Gia On The Move has announced that a new team of reviewers will be covering the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival as part of a collaboration with the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative (LAFPI)

Gia On The Move publisher, Tracey Paleo, calls the alliance a win for everyone, "It just makes sense. Partnering with the LAFPI and hosting female reviewers at Gia On The Move opens another avenue for female and female identifying voices and perspectives to be heard and acknowledged. I'm excited to be able to finally accommodate a relationship with this group and the vital work they do in the Los Angeles theater arena."

LAFPI Co-Founder Jennie Webb added, "I love that GOTM will allow women writers to support Fringe Femmes in yet another way, and am thrilled to join forces to shine light on the "Women on the Fringe!"

LAFPI affiliates and veteran Fringers, Heather Dowling, Eloise Coopersmith and Ella Luo, will join long-time contributor Matt Ritchey to provide coverage of shows for the 2023 season. Their reviews will be highlighted with the LAFPI badge and the #FringeFemmes hashtag at GiaOnTheMove.com.

Gia On The Move (GOTM) is a Los Angeles news and review site covering arts, performing arts & culture. GOTM was launched in 2009 to give voice to new artists and artists not in the purview of other mainstream media outlets. Gia On The Move publisher and personality, Tracey Paleo, has a long history with the Hollywood Fringe Festival and has been a supporter of new and returning festival participants through GOTM coverage and additionally during her time as the Associate Editor of the former FootLights Theater Magazine. An independent journalist for over seventeen years, she is also a voting member and Awards Co-Chair of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC). She is also a current contributor to Broadway World Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative (LAFPI), co-founded by Jennie Webb and Laura Shamas, is an LA-based movement working to ensure that women+ playwrights are fairly represented on local stages, and beyond. The LAFPI supports plays by women+ and nonbinary writers in Los Angeles, and also theaters, collaborators and producers who are putting them onstage. Visit lafpi.com for more information.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers. Visit Click Here for more information.





RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Photo
Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

From the team behind the hit comedy revue PAPER CUTS comes another sketch show that's just in time for Father's Day. We all have dads...unless they're missing...or emotionally distant...or we were conceived in a virgin birth. Wait, is society a kind of father if we live in a patriarchy? How about a self-defense instructor? Is Bill Gates my dad? Looks like fatherhood is a lot more complicated than we thought.

BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS Photo
BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Bill & Betty Build a Pyramid, a genre bending pilot co-written by Lisa Jill Anderson and Alex Wroten and directed by Alex Wroten, is an official selection of Dances With Films: LA and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatres on June 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm.

LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena Playhouse Photo
LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena Playhouse

The Los Angeles premiere of Stew by Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard will be presented at Pasadena Playhouse, the recipient of the 2023 Regional Tony Award.

Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Photo
Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby Theatre

Lobby Theatre will debut for the first time in Los Angeles with a staged reading of Aleshea Harris’s Obie Award-winning play, ‘IS GOD IS,’ starring Merle Dandridge, Jayme Lawson, Regina Taylor, and Dominique Thorne.


More Hot Stories For You

Immersive Van Gogh Returns to LA for Limited ShowingsImmersive Van Gogh Returns to LA for Limited Showings
Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Honors Pageant Legacy Society DonorsFestival of Arts of Laguna Beach Honors Pageant Legacy Society Donors
EBB & FLOW: CHINATOWN Will Be Performed by Heidi Duckler Dance This MonthEBB & FLOW: CHINATOWN Will Be Performed by Heidi Duckler Dance This Month
ARMS AROUND AMERICA Comes to UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance This MonthARMS AROUND AMERICA Comes to UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance This Month

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cadenza | Sci-fi Thriller
The Hudson Theatres (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Pleases You
Broadwater Studio (6/05-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree
Santa Monica Playhouse (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AN EVENING IN PARIS WITH EDITH PIAF
Lonny Chapman Theatre (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Antaeus (6/16-7/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You