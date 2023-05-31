Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival



Gia On The Move has announced that a new team of reviewers will be covering the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival as part of a collaboration with the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative (LAFPI)

Gia On The Move publisher, Tracey Paleo, calls the alliance a win for everyone, "It just makes sense. Partnering with the LAFPI and hosting female reviewers at Gia On The Move opens another avenue for female and female identifying voices and perspectives to be heard and acknowledged. I'm excited to be able to finally accommodate a relationship with this group and the vital work they do in the Los Angeles theater arena."

LAFPI Co-Founder Jennie Webb added, "I love that GOTM will allow women writers to support Fringe Femmes in yet another way, and am thrilled to join forces to shine light on the "Women on the Fringe!"

LAFPI affiliates and veteran Fringers, Heather Dowling, Eloise Coopersmith and Ella Luo, will join long-time contributor Matt Ritchey to provide coverage of shows for the 2023 season. Their reviews will be highlighted with the LAFPI badge and the #FringeFemmes hashtag at GiaOnTheMove.com.

Gia On The Move (GOTM) is a Los Angeles news and review site covering arts, performing arts & culture. GOTM was launched in 2009 to give voice to new artists and artists not in the purview of other mainstream media outlets. Gia On The Move publisher and personality, Tracey Paleo, has a long history with the Hollywood Fringe Festival and has been a supporter of new and returning festival participants through GOTM coverage and additionally during her time as the Associate Editor of the former FootLights Theater Magazine. An independent journalist for over seventeen years, she is also a voting member and Awards Co-Chair of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC). She is also a current contributor to Broadway World Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative (LAFPI), co-founded by Jennie Webb and Laura Shamas, is an LA-based movement working to ensure that women+ playwrights are fairly represented on local stages, and beyond. The LAFPI supports plays by women+ and nonbinary writers in Los Angeles, and also theaters, collaborators and producers who are putting them onstage. Visit lafpi.com for more information.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers. Visit Click Here for more information.