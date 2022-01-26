Geffen Playhouse Announces Cast Of TRAYF

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of TRAYF, written by Lindsay Joelle (The Messengers, The Garbologists) and directed by Maggie Burrows (Spacebar, Damsels).

The cast includes Ilan Eskenazi (Sing Street, Iron Fist) as Zalmy, Ben Hirschhorn (Closets Keep Suburban Boys Home, Practice Funeral) as Shmuel, Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age, Romeo and Juliet) as Leah and Garrett Young (Chicago Fire, Thicker Than Water) as Jonathan.

Previews for TRAYF begin Tuesday, March 1 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 10.

Zalmy lives a double life. By day, he drives a Chabad "Mitzvah Tank" through 1990s New York City, performing good deeds with his best friend Shmuel. By night, he sneaks out of his orthodox community to roller-skate and listen to rock and roll. But when a curious outsider offers him unfettered access to the secular world, is it worth jeopardizing everything he's ever known? This road-trip bromance is a funny and heartwarming ode to the turbulence of youth, the universal suspicion that we don't quite fit in, and the faith and friends that see us through.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $149.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.