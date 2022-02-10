Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will present QUEEN of the night, featuring the greatest hits from the critically acclaimed legendary band Queen. This long-awaited rock extravaganza is mixed with opera and high-energy dance numbers performed by the Chorus. GMCLA will present its second concert of Season 43 at Royce Hall after the Chorus's successful engagement of A Holiday Homecoming at UCLA's premier venue. QUEEN of the night is scheduled for two concerts only: Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at GMCLA.org.

One hundred fifty voices will perform more than a dozen iconic songs from Queen and Freddie Mercury. Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody to Love, and We Will Rock You are among the best pop/rock anthems ever written and the Chorus brings them to life as you've never heard before. This two-act show features four production dance numbers that only GMCLA can truly deliver, including I Want to Break Free (previously banned on MTV). A sprinkling of gorgeous arias and Mercury's exquisite Barcelona round out a spectacular mash-up of rock and opera. GMCLA Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison will conduct the Chorus, with choreography by Janet Roston. Special guest artists will be announced.

"This will be one for the ages," said GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. "Rarely do we get to be this over the top in every dimension: unforgettable, histrionic rock classics, operatic and classical favorites, wild production dance numbers and a healthy dose of camp!"

QUEEN of the night will be presented Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. at UCLA's Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095. Tickets are available at GMCLA.org starting at $30. Intermission refreshments will be on sale at Royce Hall's beautiful West Terrace. For detailed venue information go to RoyceHall.org/visit.

All patrons attending a performance at UCLA's Royce Hall will be required to provide proof of up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19 (primary series of vaccination and booster, if eligible for the booster) or provide proof of a negative lab-based PCR test within 48 hours or a negative lab-based antigen test withing 24 hours of entering the venue. Medical grade surgical mask or higher-grade respirator are required to be worn at all times. More information on COVID-19 Safety and Health policies at Royce Hall is available here.

GMCLA's Season 43 concludes with a milestone event, TAKING FLIGHT, on August 13-14, 2022, featuring a GMCLA co-commission and Los Angeles Premiere, Songs of the Phoenix. This major new work was curated by Grammy and Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk) and written by 13 diverse and talented lyricists and composers, including legends Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim. The Chorus also performs additional music from the world of musical theatre and contemporary composers. Songs of the Phoenix celebrates the beauty of the fight - it's about heart, the return of laughter, light, and the lifting of voices. Special guest artists and single ticket on-sale will be announced at a later date.

A digital streaming presentation of QUEEN of the night will be available soon after the live performances. Details will be announced at a later date at GMCLA.org.